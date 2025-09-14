Weekend court roll – a 139mph speeder and a crossbow attacker

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Dunbeg mum in court after teenager assaulted on Christmas Eve

A Dunbeg mum who admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards a teenager has been warned to expect serious consequences for her actions.

Nicolette Hunter, 36, of Dunstaffnage Place, Dunbeg, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court where she pled guilty to charges of shouting, swearing and assault of the 17-year-old.

The court heard the incident took place at Hunter’s home on Christmas Eve 2023 at around 10am.

The depute procurator fiscal said Hunter, who had been drinking the previous day, became aggressive and shouted and swore at two people in the property.

Oban dad to told think of family and to stop using cocaine

An Oban man who was more than 14 times the drug-driving limit for cocaine has narrowly avoided prison after being given a sharp rebuke from Sheriff Euan Cameron.

Andrew Thomson, 45, of Iona Drive, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court after admitting driving while under the influence of drugs.

Tests showed he had a cocktail of substances in his system, including cocaine and cannabis.

He was caught by police on November 26 2024, near his home address.

Aberdeen woman assaulted volunteer at church foodbank

An Aberdeen woman who attacked a volunteer and two others at a church foodbank has been locked up.

Ashleigh McAulay appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where she admitted to three separate charges of assault against women at George Street’s Church of Christ in November last year.

Already on remand for another matter, and with no way to pay a fine or complete hours of unpaid work, the 35-year-old was sentenced to 120 days in prison by Sheriff Ian Wallace.

The court heard that McAulay, whose address was given as Seaton Crescent, had attended the place of worship to use its foodbank when she ran into another woman who was known to her.

Banned Oban driver caught behind the wheel again on visit to son

A banned driver who was “feeling low” when he set off on a very short drive through Oban has avoided a jail sentence.

James Angus Dickie was spotted by police behind the wheel of a black Audi A4 on Glengallan Road on July 14 – despite being disqualified for drink-driving just seven months earlier.

He had driven from home in Quarry Road, a distance of just over one mile.

The 65-year-old was stopped by police shortly after 11.20am.

Oban drug-driver 16 times over limit ordered to do community service

A drug driver from Oban has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Malcolm McCulloch, 44, of Dalriach Park Terrace, was caught with 800mcg of a cocaine breakdown product in his blood – 16 times the legal limit.

He had previously admitted to driving while under the influence of drugs.

The court heard he had 800mcg of benzoylecgonine – the breakdown product of cocaine – per litre of blood.

Aberdeen cannabis dealer kept amphetamine in the freezer

An Aberdeen joiner was found storing thousands of pounds’ worth of amphetamine in his fridge-freezer, a court has heard.

Michal Smigielski appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday last week to be sentenced for drug charges, which included possession of cocaine and supplying both cannabis and amphetamine.

The 36-year-old was collared after he had ordered phosphoric acid online – which he explained was to remove rust from his car – and police conducted a home check to question him about the product.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin stopped short of sending Smigielski to jail.

Oban woman admits threatening hotel staff and police during drunken rage

A woman has admitted a string of offences after causing fear and alarm to hotel staff before lashing out at a police officer.

Samantha MacDonald, 40, of Ledaig, near Oban, pleaded guilty to three charges – acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards staff, causing fear and alarm to retail workers, and lunging at a police officer.

The offences happened around 4.30pm on November 15 2024 at the Lochnell Arms Hotel.

The court heard that MacDonald was seen in the hotel bar drinking when a worker arrived to start her shift.

Aberdeen paedophile caged after more sick images are found

An Aberdeen paedophile has again been jailed for accessing images of young children after his home was raided for a second time.

Greig Dow was once more in the dock of Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, where he was sentenced for accessing more than 1,000 images of girls as young as seven.

It was one of several charges the pervert admitted to as he was sent back to HMP Grampian until at least 2027.

Dow, who was locked up in 2023 when officers raided his home and found thousands of images and videos, some of which included Dow sexually assaulting a child himself, cut a silent figure in court as he listened to his latest crimes being read.

‘Dangerous’ motorcyclist clocked at 139mph near Alness

A man who was clocked doing 139mph on his motorcycle told police: “I shouldn’t have been going that fast”.

Darren Logan was recorded travelling at 79mph more than the speed limit on a 60mph stretch of road known as the Ballachraggan Straight outside Alness.

After telling a sheriff “it was a stupid thing”, Logan also revealed he has since sold the motorcycle.

Logan, 43, represented himself at a hearing at Tain Sheriff Court, where he admitted a charge of dangerous driving on May 10 of this year.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Van driver admits causing death of pensioner at A9 roadside

A driver whose van ploughed into a Forres pensioner who had stopped his car at the side of the A9 has admitted causing his death by careless driving.

Hospital radio volunteer Robert Duncan, 90, died at the roadside following the collision at Ralia on March 20 last year.

An eyewitness to the tragedy described how van driver Fraser Syme drove into Mr Duncan’s Ford Fiesta “as if the stationary vehicle wasn’t there”.

In the moments after the afternoon crash, he was seen by the roadside in a state of shock and panic, saying: “I have killed a guy.”

Former RAF engineer convicted of rapes and sex assaults on woman

A former serviceman who repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman over a six-year period has been jailed for 10 years.

Graham Stoddart, 43, preyed on his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at addresses in the north-east of Scotland between September 2018 and January 2024.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Stoddart, who has served with the Royal Air Force, subjected the woman to physical abuse during the attacks.

On Tuesday, Stoddart observed proceedings via video link from jail in Inverness as judge Alistair Watson also told him he’d be subjected to three years of supervision following his release from custody.

Buckie man banned from roads and fined after being caught drink-driving

A Buckie man has been barred from the roads after admitting drink-driving at more than four times the limit.

Oliver Lloyd appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on April 30 this year.

The 23-year-old has now been banned from the roads for three years.

Sheriff David Harvie also fined Lloyd.

Careless courier hit woman as she tried to cross Invergordon street

A courier who knocked down a woman as she crossed the street has been banned from the roads for 12 months.

James Kennedy failed to spot his victim in the road as he turned off Invergordon’s High Street.

The woman was knocked to the ground and travelled “several metres”, suffering injuries that left her hospitalised for almost a month.

Kennedy, 39, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Man caught with large knife at Inverness hospital

A man caught with a large knife at an Inverness hospital claimed he planned to use it to cut the grass.

Police officers trawled CCTV at the Royal Northern Infirmary community hospital to find Steven Marshall following a tip-off from a member of the public.

He was traced to an appointment room, where the weapon – a kukri-style knife – was discovered in a carrier bag beside his seat.

His excuse – that it was going to be used for gardening – prompted a sceptical Sheriff Gary Aitken to ask: “Has he never heard of a strimmer?”

Peterhead dad-of-five jailed for trafficking £25,000 of heroin

A father of five caught in a £25,000 drugs sting on the A90 said he trafficked a half-kilo of heroin to tackle financial woes.

Daniel Napier was heading north when he was stopped by police who had been tipped off that Class A drugs were in a Renault Trafic van.

The 35-year-old was praised by a sheriff for his “candour” in a social work interview, but it was not enough to prevent him from being jailed.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You would do well to sit here next to me for a few weeks and watch individuals whose lives are devastated by crack, heroin, Class A drugs. It’s rather like taking a large brick and dropping it off a bridge into the sea – it creates massive ripples.”

Inverurie man who struck cyclist at Aberdeen roundabout keeps licence

An Inverurie motorist who hit a cyclist in Aberdeen and caused him to be dragged across the road has been spared a driving ban.

Steven Paterson, 19, was in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he admitted to a single charge of careless driving and to failing to notify police that he had been involved in a collision.

The incident, which took place at the Mounthooly Roundabout in the city, happened in January this year.

The court heard that Paterson, whose address was given as Meadow Place, had been returning home from work at the time of the crash.

Man facing weapon and assault charges following Dingwall disturbance

A man has appeared in court on weapon and assault charges following a disturbance in Dingwall.

John McGeown appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court, charged with two counts of assault to severe injury, one of assault to injury and one of having a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

McGeown made no plea at the closed hearing, where he was committed for further examination.

The 45-year-old, from the Ross and Cromarty area, was released on bail until the next calling of the case – the date of which has yet to be confirmed.

Aberdeen boxer attacked bouncers during nightspot rammy

An Aberdeen professional boxer who lashed out at security staff during a rammy at a Perth nightspot has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Christianne Fahey, who competes in the super middleweight division, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of assault stemming from an incident at the Bank Bar on February 2 this year.

The 34-year-old former junior kickboxing champ punched one member of staff to the body and tried to headbutt another.

Fahey, from Aberdeen, was described as a “colourful character” with a university background and sporting achievements, but also a history of violent conduct.

Aberdeen crossbow attempted murderer jailed for 10 years

A thug who shot a man in the stomach with a high-powered crossbow has been jailed for 10 years.

Alan Bruce trained a laser on Richard Murison, 44, before pulling the trigger of the weapon during the attack in Aberdeen on November 11 2023.

The 53-year-old – known as Snappy – had been annoyed that Mr Murison had knocked on the window of the home he shared with his elderly mum late at night.

The victim spent five days in hospital having suffered severe internal bleeding.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Baby’s tragic Aberdeen hospital death is ‘most distressing case in 20 years’

A lawyer for NHS Grampian has described the circumstances of a baby’s death in an Aberdeen hospital as the “most distressing” case he has dealt with in his 20-year career.

Paul Reid KC spoke this morning during a preliminary Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the tragic death of Michael Wilson at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital four years ago.

Michael was born on August 11 2021 at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and died two months later on October 15.

The cause of baby Michael’s death has not been revealed, but one aspect that will be explored during the FAI is problems associated with sharing medical records between health boards.

Sex offender’s smart TV seized after he breached order by deleting porn history

A sex offender’s internet-enabled smart TV was seized after he breached a sexual harm prevention order by deleting his porn history from it.

Callan Clark had been made subject to the order, preventing him from deleting his internet browsing history or records of his calls, text messages and emails, at Elgin Sheriff Court in June 2021.

But when police officers carried out a compliance check at his Forres home earlier this year, they found files on his smart TV that indicated he had not been complying.

Clarke, 52, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit breaching the order between January 17 and February 19 of this year.

Mearns man tried to murder wife by running her over with van

A man has been found guilty of attempting to murder his wife by striking her with his van in a field near their Mearns home.

Alan Johnston stood trial at the High Court in Dundee and was found guilty after jurors spent almost a day and a half deliberating.

The 62-year-old struck his partner with a Maxus van in a field near their marital cottage at Fordoun.

Domestic abuser Johnston had restricted her movement in the property and tried to block its sale.

Man sentenced for assault on hotel colleague who failed to answer his messages

A hotel worker burst into tears and violently assaulted a female colleague after she refused to respond to his messages.

James McDade started crying and then punched the woman in the head and dragged her to the floor, pulling her around by her hair before kicking her.

The vicious attack, which was caught on CCTV, left the woman cut and bruised.

McDade, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a single charge of assaulting the woman at the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road in Inverness on May 23 of this year.

Want us to cover a court case?