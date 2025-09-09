Access today’s digital version of The Press and Journal and Evening Express for free

Due to production and distribution challenges, today’s editions of The Press and Journal and Evening Express have not made it to every outlet across the north and north-east.

Readers who have their newspaper delivered to their homes may also experience a delay, with some customers not receiving their copies until this afternoon.

We apologise for this inconvenience as we know how much people enjoy reading their copy of the newspaper every day.

As a result, we are allowing readers to access a digital version of The Press and Journal and Evening Express free of charge.

We expect that normal service will resume tomorrow.