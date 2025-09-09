Fraserburgh dad died after suffering heatstroke at Ironman event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fraserburgh dad died after suffering heatstroke at Ironman event

The event took place in Swansea in mid-July during a period of extreme heat.

By Shanay Taylor
Sam Buchan
Sam Buchan died in July. Image: Alexander Buchan & Son Funeral Directors/Facebook.

A father from Fraserburgh died after suffering a cardiac arrest caused by heatstroke during an Ironman triathlon in Swansea.

Sam Buchan, 31, described as a fit and experienced athlete, had travelled nearly 600 miles from Aberdeenshire to take part in the Ironman triathlon.

The Ironman Swansea 70.3 triathlon took place in mid-July during a period of extreme heat, with temperatures soaring above 28°C.

An inquest opening heard that Mr Buchan was taking part in the swim portion of the race when he was seen struggling in the water.

Spectators saw him struggling in the water before being pulled from the Prince of Wales dock by safety personnel and brought aboard a support boat, where he was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

He was initially treated in a medical tent before being rushed to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Despite continued efforts to save him, Mr Buchan died three days later.

A post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as exertional heat stroke, which lead to cardiac arrest.

Hearing adjourned until full inquest carried out

The Ironman 70.3 Swansea triathlon consisted of a 1.2 mile swim in the Prince of Wales Dock, a 56-mile bike ride through the scenic coastal roads of Gower Peninsula, and a 13.1-mile run along the coastline near Mumbles.

The hearing, led by Assistant Coroner for Swansea Colin Phillips, has been adjourned until a full inquest, which is scheduled to take place on March 18 next year.

In a heartfelt tribute, Mr Buchan was remembered as the “soulmate and husband loved beyond words” to his wife Samantha, and the “adoring and proud Dada Lion” to their daughter, Ella.

He was also described as a “precious and dearly loved son”, a “much-loved brother”, and a “great friend to many”.

A statement from Ironman Wales expressed deep sorrow over the incident at the time saying: “Approximately halfway into the swim portion of the race, swim safety personnel noticed and responded to an athlete in difficulty.

“The athlete received immediate medical care and was transported to hospital, but sadly passed away.

“Our deepest condolences are with the athlete’s family and friends. We are grateful to the swim safety personnel and first responders who acted quickly to provide assistance”.

Sam’s death is the second fatality during a Swansea triathlon in recent years.

In 2023, grandfather Andrew Ireland also died during the swim segment of another race.

Conversation