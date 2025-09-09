Fraserburgh dad died after suffering heatstroke at Ironman event

A father from Fraserburgh died after suffering a cardiac arrest caused by heatstroke during an Ironman triathlon in Swansea.

Sam Buchan, 31, described as a fit and experienced athlete, had travelled nearly 600 miles from Aberdeenshire to take part in the Ironman triathlon.

The Ironman Swansea 70.3 triathlon took place in mid-July during a period of extreme heat, with temperatures soaring above 28°C.

An inquest opening heard that Mr Buchan was taking part in the swim portion of the race when he was seen struggling in the water.

Spectators saw him struggling in the water before being pulled from the Prince of Wales dock by safety personnel and brought aboard a support boat, where he was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

He was initially treated in a medical tent before being rushed to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Despite continued efforts to save him, Mr Buchan died three days later.

A post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as exertional heat stroke, which lead to cardiac arrest.

Hearing adjourned until full inquest carried out

The Ironman 70.3 Swansea triathlon consisted of a 1.2 mile swim in the Prince of Wales Dock, a 56-mile bike ride through the scenic coastal roads of Gower Peninsula, and a 13.1-mile run along the coastline near Mumbles.

The hearing, led by Assistant Coroner for Swansea Colin Phillips, has been adjourned until a full inquest, which is scheduled to take place on March 18 next year.

In a heartfelt tribute, Mr Buchan was remembered as the “soulmate and husband loved beyond words” to his wife Samantha, and the “adoring and proud Dada Lion” to their daughter, Ella.

He was also described as a “precious and dearly loved son”, a “much-loved brother”, and a “great friend to many”.

A statement from Ironman Wales expressed deep sorrow over the incident at the time saying: “Approximately halfway into the swim portion of the race, swim safety personnel noticed and responded to an athlete in difficulty.

“The athlete received immediate medical care and was transported to hospital, but sadly passed away.

“Our deepest condolences are with the athlete’s family and friends. We are grateful to the swim safety personnel and first responders who acted quickly to provide assistance”.

Sam’s death is the second fatality during a Swansea triathlon in recent years.

In 2023, grandfather Andrew Ireland also died during the swim segment of another race.