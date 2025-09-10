Friend’s tribute to ‘Massey Ferguson stalwart’, Turriff farmer and mechanic, Alistair Emslie

“There are some people who deserve to be remembered,” says Peterhead farmer Eric Mallarkey.

“And sometimes you only have a short window to do so, otherwise they’ll be forgotten forever.

“I feel it would be a crime to forget Alistair Emslie, for all he contributed to Scottish farming through his work with Massey Ferguson, and for his courage in battling Multiple Sclerosis.”

Tractor career beckoned for farmer’s son Alistair

Alistair George Emslie was born on July 3 1948 into a farming family in Cuminestown.

His parents ran Hillhead of Balquhindachy farm, and as a child, Alistair attended school in Cuminestown.

At the first opportunity, he left school, spending the first two years of his working life with his father.

Then, in 1965 Alistair secured a job with Shearer Brothers in Turrif, a Ford tractor agent, fixing tractors.

A new role with Reekie Engineering, Inverurie

In 1967 Alistair married and they would go on to have four children.

He worked for Reekie Engineering in Inverurie as a mechanic, but in February 1968 became an agent for iconic tractor brand, Massey Ferguson.

“In those days, there were no computerised tractors. If a machine broke down, Alistair would travel to the farm and fix the tractor there and then,” said Eric. “That’s how I came to know him.”

Emslie was a lifeline for farmers across the north-east

Covering the vast landscape of Banff and Buchan, Alistair became a familiar face on farms and at trade shows.

But in the mid-80s, tragedy struck for the Emslie family.

When he was just 38, Alistair was diagnosed with MS.

“Alistair was an inspiration to me. I knew what he was going through, but never once heard him complain,” said Eric.

By 1990, Eric was still with Massey Ferguson but hung up his overalls to become a sales rep instead.

“He knew Massey Ferguson machines like the back of his hand. It was effortless and was very well-liked in the farming community.

“When he could no longer drive, he would attend farming shows.

“To me, he was an inspiration and for many years a lifeline to farmers.”

‘So sad to hear of Alistair’s death,’ say Massey Ferguson

Grandfather of seven, Alistair – latterly of Turriff – died on April 19 age 76.

“If nothing is done to remember him, he will disappear off the earth and he deserves to be remembered.

“For many years he was synonymous with Massey Ferguson,” said Eric.

Campbell Scott was director, of marketing services at Massey Ferguson during Alistair’s tenure.

He said: “Alistair was a true problem solver, whether that was resolving technical problems on the farm or finding the best solution to supply his customers to get the job done,”

Hamish Brown, sales support specialist for Massey Ferguson UK, added his tribute to Alistair.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Alistair. He was a stalwart of both the north-east farming community and the farm machinery business.”