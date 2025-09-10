Friend’s tribute to ‘Massey Ferguson stalwart’, Turriff farmer and mechanic, Alistair Emslie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friend’s tribute to ‘Massey Ferguson stalwart’, Turriff farmer and mechanic, Alistair Emslie

Described as a lifeline for farmers, mechanic Alistair Emslie was known and respected across the north of Scotland.

Mechanic Alistair Emslie, who for years was the face of Massey Ferguson tractors, on north-east farms.
By Lindsay Bruce

“There are some people who deserve to be remembered,” says Peterhead farmer Eric Mallarkey.

“And sometimes you only have a short window to do so, otherwise they’ll be forgotten forever.

“I feel it would be a crime to forget Alistair Emslie, for all he contributed to Scottish farming through his work with Massey Ferguson, and for his courage in battling Multiple Sclerosis.”

Tractor career beckoned for farmer’s son Alistair

Alistair George Emslie was born on July 3 1948 into a farming family in Cuminestown.

His parents ran Hillhead of Balquhindachy farm, and as a child, Alistair attended school in Cuminestown.

Alistair Emslie, who worked for Reekie Engineering before Massey Ferguson.

At the first opportunity, he left school, spending the first two years of his working life with his father.

Then, in 1965 Alistair secured a job with Shearer Brothers in Turrif, a Ford tractor agent, fixing tractors.

A new role with Reekie Engineering, Inverurie

In 1967 Alistair married and they would go on to have four children.

He worked for Reekie Engineering in Inverurie as a mechanic, but in February 1968 became an agent for iconic tractor brand, Massey Ferguson.

Farmer Eric Mallarkey holding a photo of his long term friend, Alistair Emslie.

“In those days, there were no computerised tractors. If a machine broke down, Alistair would travel to the farm and fix the tractor there and then,” said Eric. “That’s how I came to know him.”

Emslie was a lifeline for farmers across the north-east

Covering the vast landscape of Banff and Buchan, Alistair became a familiar face on farms and at trade shows.

But in the mid-80s, tragedy struck for the Emslie family.

When he was just 38, Alistair was diagnosed with MS.

“Alistair was an inspiration to me. I knew what he was going through, but never once heard him complain,” said Eric.

By 1990, Eric was still with Massey Ferguson but hung up his overalls to become a sales rep instead.

Eric’s old tractor, the type once fixed by Alistair Emslie.

“He knew Massey Ferguson machines like the back of his hand. It was effortless and was very well-liked in the farming community.

“When he could no longer drive, he would attend farming shows.

“To me, he was an inspiration and for many years a lifeline to farmers.”

‘So sad to hear of Alistair’s death,’ say Massey Ferguson

Grandfather of seven, Alistair – latterly of Turriff – died on April 19 age 76.

“If nothing is done to remember him, he will disappear off the earth and he deserves to be remembered.

“For many years he was synonymous with Massey Ferguson,” said Eric.

Campbell Scott was director, of marketing services at Massey Ferguson during Alistair’s tenure.

A Massey Ferguson tractor, known for their bright red colour, favoured by farmers across the north of Scotland.

He said: “Alistair was a true problem solver, whether that was resolving technical problems on the farm or finding the best solution to supply his customers to get the job done,”

Hamish Brown, sales support specialist for Massey Ferguson UK, added his tribute to Alistair.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Alistair. He was a stalwart of both the north-east farming community and the farm machinery business.”

Conversation