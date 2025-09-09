Milltimber mum back at Firemill Pizza business after bowel cancer surgery: ‘I trusted my gut’

In March, Ruth Thomas was floored by stomach pain so severe it felt like giving birth.

“And I’ve had two children — no pain relief at all,” says the 44-year-old mum from Milltimber.

Weeks later a colonoscopy found a 5cm tumour. Surgeons in Glasgow removed 30cm of her bowel in July.

She describes the period as a whirlwind.

But of all the changes the diagnosis made to Ruth’s life, one of the biggest was forcing her to step back from Firemill, the awards-conquering pizza business she runs alongside her day job.

It has taken until this weekend, two months on from her surgery, for her to feel well enough to stretch the pizza dough once again behind the counter of the Firemill horsebox, a familiar sight at events and in her Milltimber driveway.

Still, Ruth knows it could have been so much worse.

She caught the cancer early, thanks partly to a friend’s recent diagnosis, but also because when those terrifying pains struck she trusted her instinct.

“The pain level was too much to just be something benign,” she says. “I just felt something was different.”

A lot of blood and a lot of pain

Ruth, a decommissioning specialist with Aberdeen firm Well-Safe Solutions, was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when the pain started.

“There was a lot of fresh blood and a lot of pain,” she recalls. “It was terrifying. Very, very disconcerting.”

Doctors suggested it could be something minor — perhaps constipation, inflammation of the bowel, or an internal haemorrhoid.

But Ruth was acutely aware of what had happened to her friend Mel Davies-Downer, also in her early forties, who had been diagnosed with bowel cancer just months before.

So she went through her job’s private medical cover for a colonoscopy.

On April 21, little more than a month after her first symptoms, she underwent the test.

“Within 20 minutes of coming round, the surgeon came in and told me he’d found a suspicious lesion,” she says. “He handed me a piece of paper that had the word ‘cancer’ written on it three times.”

Her partner Alastair was at work, so she received the news alone.

It was another huge blow in what had already been a difficult year – Ruth’s mum had passed away six months previously.

“It was hard to hear,” she admits. “I’m 44, why is someone telling me I’ve got cancer? But honestly, the six months before had been so terrible that I just felt numb.”

Ruth goes through surgery and recovery

Surgeons removed 30cm of her large intestine and – crucially – avoided giving her a stoma, an opening that requires a bag to collect waste.

Stomas can sometimes be reversed but require daily attention and a lot of getting used to.

“They tell you beforehand that they don’t know until they go in whether you’ll need one,” Ruth says. “The first thing I did when I woke up was check.”

The recovery was gruelling.

“The first few weeks were awful,” Ruth admits. “When you lose a section of your bowel, your body still thinks it’s there. The bowel goes into spasm trying to do its job, but not quite getting it right. The unpredictability was exhausting.”

Determined to do what she could, she forced herself to keep moving.

She’d read that exercise was critical for bowel cancer recovery so from day one was walking loops around her house, always close enough to dash to the bathroom.

Two months later, she’s still managing fatigue and “bowel unpredictability”, but last week she got the news she was desperate to hear: no chemotherapy needed.

“I’m very pleased and relieved,” she says.

Ruth leans on family support

At home, Ruth’s partner Alastair and their children, aged 11 and 13, kept life as normal as possible.

“They’ve been brilliant. Alastair has been my rock throughout. The kids have been really supportive, though they still leave their dirty clothes on the floor, of course.”

Her friend Mel was also by her side. The pair attended a Friends of Anchor wellness day together, which brought perspective.

“There were people there much worse off than me — people who’d lost their hair, people in wheelchairs.

“It just goes to show that, yes, being young and having cancer is rubbish. But being young and being able to recover from cancer is an amazing privilege.”

No pause for Firemill Pizza despite cancer

Away from her professional life in decommissioning, Ruth is best known in Aberdeen for Firemill — the artisanal pizza business she started from her Milltimber driveway during Covid after years of redundancy anxiety in oil and gas.

Her horsebox pizzeria has become a regular fixture at events and in Milltimber itself, winning the UK’s Best Italian Pizza in 2023 and Scotland’s Best Pizza three years in a row.

Last year she was part of a UK all-woman’s team that took third spot in the international category of the World Pizza Championships in Sicily.

When she announced in May that she was pausing Firemill for health reasons, she was overwhelmed by the support.

“I put out a video explaining what had happened and saying thank you. The kind words just flooded in. I was truly humbled.”

Chef Sean Hughes stepped in to keep things running during her absence.

“Sean has been amazing. He’s been true to the recipes and the brand, and now he’s part of the team.”

Ruth’s triumphant return to Firemill Pizza

This weekend, Ruth returns to the Firemill horsebox for the first time since April.

“It’s quite a buzz in the kitchen when it’s all going. There’s nothing better than the smell of fresh pizza.”

She and Sean also have new plans. From September they’ll run a pop-up at Fable, a café on Aberdeen’s Huntly Street, serving pizzas Thursday to Saturday evenings.

“My dream is a permanent pizza cafe — great food with lovely coffee, cocktails and craft beer. Simple and delicious. That’s always been the vision.”

The vision has been sharpened by Ruth’s brush with cancer.

“Having Sean on board I’ve realised that I can share the load with others,” she says. “Historically it’s just been myself doing all of the work. And I know, having had this cancer scare, I can’t keep doing that.”

Ruth’s message for everyone: trust your body

Despite being told she doesn’t need chemotherapy, Ruth knows her life will never go back to exactly what it was before.

She will be monitored every six months for the next three years, and even after that will live with the knowledge that one day the cancer could return.

“I read somewhere that having cancer treatment is a bit like being on a ferris wheel,” she says. “You get off the ferris wheel, but you can never leave the theme park.”

Her message to others is simple: listen to your body.

“I trusted my gut. People often say ‘I just felt it wasn’t right for me,’ and that was exactly it. If your bowel habits change, if you see blood, get it checked. Don’t ignore it.”