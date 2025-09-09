‘Driving made holiday a nightmare’: New tourist ‘T Plate’ campaign aims to help prevent A9 road deaths

A new “T plate” campaign aimed at tourists aims to help save lives on roads in the Highlands – and across Scotland.

The effort has been inspired by a north businessman’s own traumatic experiences of holiday driving on the continent, which turned one getaway into a “nightmare”.

The plates are similar to those used for learner drivers or those who have just passed.

They feature a green ‘T’ and have ‘Tourist’ emblazoned on the bottom

It is hoped they will encourage other drivers to be more courteous and careful.

And they are to be made available in every conceivable location in coming months.

Behind the scheme is Highland hotel owner Robert Marshall, who hopes to roll them out to visitor centres and tourist spots.

A key focus will be reducing the number of accidents and deaths on the A9, with crashes taking a tragic toll for many years.

Sadly a number of the accidents have involved tourists, often unfamiliar with the roads, confused by switches between single and dual carriageway and unused to driving on the left.

But road safety group Tourist Plate are hoping to prevent some of these accidents with their initiative.

It follows the rollout of “drive on the left” wristbands, which are being handed out to tourists as they land in Scotland.

They hope that in the future the plates could be made available at tourist centres, hotels and hotspots across the country.

They are also available for purchase on the Tourist Plate website.

How did the idea come about?

Speaking to The Press and Journal, founder of the initiative Robert Marshall said he was inspired to create the plates by a holiday to Tenerife.

He has also seen dangerous driving up close, having previously been a hotel owner in Kingussie.

“I was driving in Tenerife and I was completely stressed out.

“There I was snapping at my partner, saying I wished these people just knew I was a tourist, and they would stay off my tail.

“That whole holiday was a nightmare, because every day I was thinking about the next drive.

“When I got back to working at my hotel back home, I saw all these tourists on the A9 going through the exact same thing.

“That’s when the idea came to me, and I started handing them out.

“It’s been really effective.

“And we have had good feedback from the people who have used the plates.”

“Think back to when YOU drove under pressure – whether on holiday, or maybe on your driving test – and maybe it’s easier to understand how these accidents happen.

“Sometimes all that’s needed is to afford the driver a little more space.”

Campaigner says using a ‘T plate’ made it like ‘driving on a completely different road’

A number of tourists have appeared in court in connection with crashes on the A9 in recent years.

On one occasion, a German tourist caused a crash which left one woman with life-threatening injuries – and his wife with a spinal fracture.

Four people were left injured after an American tourist turned his hire car into the path of an oncoming van in July 2023.

The man was fined £2,175 and banned from the UK’s roads for 12 months.

A year earlier, another American tourist was involved in a collision which led to the death of his toddler and his grandparents near Carrbridge.

Road safety campaigner Laura Hansler has hailed the effectiveness of the new plates.

She tested them out on the A9 last week.

Laura said: “There are always crashes on the A9.

“You are always hearing about it. Every week there is something different.

“It’s tragic to hear about all the lives that have been lost.

“We wanted to take action now. To do something that can go some way to sort it.”

And Laura, who is part of the A9 Dual Action Group, has also posted an informative online video about the new plates.

She hopes the plates will mean other motorists afford foreign drivers “more space” and greater leeway and help “reduce stress”.

And after testing their effectiveness herself, she was impressed by their effectiveness.

She said: “I was especially surprised at the results on Friday afternoon.

“I was travelling on the A9 from 2-4pm and cars were great with me.

“We have also had some unbiased testing last week, with tourists going out with them, and they reported the same thing.

“Freight and lorry drivers often catch a lot of stick on the roads, but they were absolutely fantastic.

“Cars and vans were also giving me more room and being more courteous.

“So that’s great.

“It was like a completely different road!”

Talks underway to roll out scheme across the country

Laura said that they are in talks with a number of different charities to roll out the plates across the country.

“Robert’s got a lot of fancy stands for them coming,” she said.

“And we are also going to do some old-fashioned door-knocking.

“We can’t say much more than this.

“But we are in talks with road safety charities to help with a wider rollout too.

“We really believe this initiative can save lives.”