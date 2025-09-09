Meet the opera singing, animal loving mum who has opened Oban’s new cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the opera singing, animal loving mum who has opened Oban’s new cafe

Julie Martin is a baker, singer, body-piercer and now cafe boss, as her new venture opens in Oban Train Station.

By Louise Glen
Julie Martin who has opened a shop in the Oban train station.
Julie Martin has opened up a cafe in Oban Train Station. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

All aboard for coffee and cake: Cafe Locomotion has officially rolled into Oban, opening its doors inside the town’s train station building.

Behind the new venture is Julie Martin, well known locally for running the coffee bar in The Bridge Cafe for more than eight years.

Although it is still early days, Julie, 44, says she is already attracting regulars – from nearby workers to the hundreds of tourists who pass through the station each day.

New food option at Oban train station

With the on-train hospitality trolley not always available on every service, Julie spotted a gap in the market.

She said: “I’ve lived in Oban for years and worked in quite a few cafes over that time.

“For the last eight years, I was at The Bridge Cafe, working with all my friends, so it was sad to leave.

“But it was time for me to step out and run my own business.

“The shop unit in the train station was the perfect opportunity to dip my toe in the water.

Cafe Locomotion is opening up in Oban Train Station. Pictured is the train station building.
Oban Train Station. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson

And Julie won’t be running the cafe alone, as her 17-year-old son Stuart will be helping out behind the counter.

The business will be open from 8am to 6pm every day.

And Julie has big plans.

She is introducing a quick-order system via QR code for customers grabbing food before boarding their train.

Or for school children who have forgotten their lunch.

She also hopes to branch out into outside catering for up to 30 people.

McCaig's Tower on the hill above Oban town centre.
Oban attracts a large number of visitors – and Julie is hoping they will pop in as they visit attractions such as McCaig’s Tower. Image: Christian Handl/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Julie’s baking is a big draw.

“I’m a bit of an experimental baker, so there will be unusual things on offer,” Julie said.

“This week, it’s cherry and strawberry cake, banana cake, pancakes, cookies, chocolate orange cake and lemon drizzle.

“Everything is freshly made.”

From singing to body piercing and baking

Alongside sandwiches, salad boxes and toasties, customers will also find cold drinks, juices and, of course, coffee.

The Press and Journal had hoped to show you some of Julie’s baking, but she was so busy over the last few days, she needs to get into the kitchen to create even more.

Julie has lived in Oban for 19 years.

Originally from Maryhill, Glasgow, she and her husband moved west to raise their son in a rural setting.

“I just knew Oban would be a great place to live, with a great quality of life,” she said.

Outside of work, Julie is a fan of musical theatre and trained in operatic singing as a teenager. Locals may hear her singing around the station.

“If people hear someone belting out a song, it’s probably me,” Julie said.

“I can’t help myself.”

She is also known for her brightly coloured hair.

And this isn’t her first business venture.

Before opening Cafe Locomotion, Julie worked as a body piercer – a trade she still teaches, travelling monthly to Milton Keynes to train others.

If that wasn’t enough, she is also studying to be a veterinary nurse assistant.

Her husband has even nicknamed her “Dr Dolittle” for her love of animals.

Conversation