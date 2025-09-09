Meet the opera singing, animal loving mum who has opened Oban’s new cafe

All aboard for coffee and cake: Cafe Locomotion has officially rolled into Oban, opening its doors inside the town’s train station building.

Behind the new venture is Julie Martin, well known locally for running the coffee bar in The Bridge Cafe for more than eight years.

Although it is still early days, Julie, 44, says she is already attracting regulars – from nearby workers to the hundreds of tourists who pass through the station each day.

New food option at Oban train station

With the on-train hospitality trolley not always available on every service, Julie spotted a gap in the market.

She said: “I’ve lived in Oban for years and worked in quite a few cafes over that time.

“For the last eight years, I was at The Bridge Cafe, working with all my friends, so it was sad to leave.

“But it was time for me to step out and run my own business.

“The shop unit in the train station was the perfect opportunity to dip my toe in the water.

And Julie won’t be running the cafe alone, as her 17-year-old son Stuart will be helping out behind the counter.

The business will be open from 8am to 6pm every day.

And Julie has big plans.

She is introducing a quick-order system via QR code for customers grabbing food before boarding their train.

Or for school children who have forgotten their lunch.

She also hopes to branch out into outside catering for up to 30 people.

Julie’s baking is a big draw.

“I’m a bit of an experimental baker, so there will be unusual things on offer,” Julie said.

“This week, it’s cherry and strawberry cake, banana cake, pancakes, cookies, chocolate orange cake and lemon drizzle.

“Everything is freshly made.”

From singing to body piercing and baking

Alongside sandwiches, salad boxes and toasties, customers will also find cold drinks, juices and, of course, coffee.

The Press and Journal had hoped to show you some of Julie’s baking, but she was so busy over the last few days, she needs to get into the kitchen to create even more.

Julie has lived in Oban for 19 years.

Originally from Maryhill, Glasgow, she and her husband moved west to raise their son in a rural setting.

“I just knew Oban would be a great place to live, with a great quality of life,” she said.

Outside of work, Julie is a fan of musical theatre and trained in operatic singing as a teenager. Locals may hear her singing around the station.

“If people hear someone belting out a song, it’s probably me,” Julie said.

“I can’t help myself.”

She is also known for her brightly coloured hair.

And this isn’t her first business venture.

Before opening Cafe Locomotion, Julie worked as a body piercer – a trade she still teaches, travelling monthly to Milton Keynes to train others.

If that wasn’t enough, she is also studying to be a veterinary nurse assistant.

Her husband has even nicknamed her “Dr Dolittle” for her love of animals.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat