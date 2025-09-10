£50k for derelict Highland church with castle and top golf club on its doorstep

A one-of-a-kind opportunity has arisen for history lovers, golfers and adventurous buyers — in the shape of the former Auld Petty Church.

The disused building, near Inverness, is on the market with offers in the region of £50,000.

You’ll be right at the centre of a graveyard, and there are major works to be done– so this is a house that isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Situated at Dalcross, close to two championship golf courses, the building is Category B listed and steeped in centuries of Highland heritage.

The downside is the historic church is currently derelict and requires to be cleared and upgraded.

Opportunity to create a new space

The origins of Auld Petty Church are thought to date back to the sixth century, with links to Saint Columba and King of the Picts Brude.

The parish of Petty played an important role in the history of the region, from the Knights of Petty to the Battle of Culloden.

By 1224, the site was functioning as a parish church, serving Petty and Bracholy.

The current structure was built in 1839, replacing an earlier church of 1769.

Attached to the east gable is the Mackintosh Mausoleum, built in 1686 as the burial vault for the chiefs of Clan Mackintosh.

Highland Council owns the churchyard, which is not included in the sale.

The graveyard contains more than 300 memorials, including tombstones of Mackintosh chiefs.

A mid-1820s watch house still stands, once erected to deter “resurrection men” – grave robbers who targeted fresh burials.

Auld Petty Church closed in the 1950s

Auld Petty Church closed in the 1950s and was briefly used as a workshop before falling into disuse.

It has since been flagged on the Buildings at Risk Register and is now in poor condition, requiring extensive renovation.

Despite this, the church’s elevated position overlooking Castle Stuart and the Moray Firth, gives it a dramatic presence and makes it an enticing prospect for buyers.

With the appropriate consents, the building could be transformed into a unique dwelling, studio or heritage project.

Parking is available in a small council-owned car park, with access to the church on foot.