£50k for derelict Highland church with castle and top golf club on its doorstep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

£50k for derelict Highland church with castle and top golf club on its doorstep

Auld Petty Church closed in the 1950s and has since fallen into disuse.

By Louise Glen
Auld Petty Church at Dalcross near Inverness.
A unique lodge near Inverness is on sale. Image: Middleton Ross.

A one-of-a-kind opportunity has arisen for history lovers, golfers and adventurous buyers — in the shape of the former Auld Petty Church.

The disused building, near Inverness, is on the market with offers in the region of £50,000.

You’ll be right at the centre of a graveyard, and there are major works to be done– so this is a house that isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Auld Petty Church at Dalcross near Inverness.
Essential works are required to make the property habitable. Image: Middleton Ross.

Situated at Dalcross, close to two championship golf courses, the building is Category B listed and steeped in centuries of Highland heritage.

The downside is the historic church is currently derelict and requires to be cleared and upgraded.

Opportunity to create a new space

Auld Petty Church at Dalcross near Inverness.
While the building will belong to you – the gravestones won’t. Image: Middleton Ross.

The origins of Auld Petty Church are thought to date back to the sixth century, with links to Saint Columba and King of the Picts Brude.

The parish of Petty played an important role in the history of the region, from the Knights of Petty to the Battle of Culloden.

By 1224, the site was functioning as a parish church, serving Petty and Bracholy.

The current structure was built in 1839, replacing an earlier church of 1769.

Auld Petty Church at Dalcross near Inverness.
First job will be to make the building wind and water-tight. Image: Middleton Ross.

Attached to the east gable is the Mackintosh Mausoleum, built in 1686 as the burial vault for the chiefs of Clan Mackintosh.

Highland Council owns the churchyard, which is not included in the sale.

The graveyard contains more than 300 memorials, including tombstones of Mackintosh chiefs.

A mid-1820s watch house still stands, once erected to deter “resurrection men” – grave robbers who targeted fresh burials.

Auld Petty Church closed in the 1950s

Auld Petty Church closed in the 1950s and was briefly used as a workshop before falling into disuse.

It has since been flagged on the Buildings at Risk Register and is now in poor condition, requiring extensive renovation.

Auld Petty Church at Dalcross near Inverness.
When the windows are fitted Auld Petty will have great views over the Moray Firth. Image: Middleton Ross.

Despite this, the church’s elevated position overlooking Castle Stuart and the Moray Firth, gives it a dramatic presence and makes it an enticing prospect for buyers.

With the appropriate consents, the building could be transformed into a unique dwelling, studio or heritage project.

Parking is available in a small council-owned car park, with access to the church on foot.

Conversation