Cyclist in hospital after crash with lorry on Highland road

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry in the Highlands.

The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road was cordoned off after the crash at Tarvie, west of Dingwall.

The incident was reported at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The cyclist is currently in hospital and an investigation has been launched.

A police spokesperson said: “The A835 is closed in both directions between Rogie Falls and Garve following a report of a crash involving a lorry and a cyclist, around 2.20pm on Tuesday September 9.

“The male cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.”

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

