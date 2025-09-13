Is Oban’s £36k facelift at Argyll Square worth it?

More than £36,000 has been poured into a facelift for Oban’s public space at Argyll Square, but questions are mounting over whether the works really represent value for money.

Some have praised the cleaned monument, fresh benches and flowerbeds, calling the space brighter and more welcoming.

But the floral displays are in place every year and would therefore not account for a further spend on the area.

Others question how the costs reached more than £36,000, especially given that the three remaining benches appear to be dedications.

A photocopied notice about the square is taped to a new visitors’ display case, and flowerbeds look similar to previous years, prompting further questions over value.

Palm trees have been removed, as have the extra benches and numerous flagpoles.

Oban’s public space – but it is not easy to get to

Local councillor Amanda Hampsey has become so frustrated by the lack of answers from Argyll and Bute Council that she has lodged a freedom of information (FOI) request to force officials to reveal how the cash has been spent.

The square is located in the centre of a roundabout on Oban’s busiest thoroughfare – the only route through the town to the ferry terminal.

Argyll Square is not easy to access. There are no zebra crossings or traffic lights, and pedestrians must cross a busy road to get to it.

The roundabout is reputed to be the only one in Scotland where motorists give way to the left, echoing French driving rules.

Very few people use the public space, which has raised eyebrows over the cost and scope of the work.

Councillor Hampsey, who represents Oban South and the Isles, said she had been chasing details for months after complaints from residents about delays, changing plans and the high costs.

She said: “Despite raising questions on numerous occasions, I still await answers.

“I have now had to submit an FOI to the council in order to obtain them. That is wholly unacceptable.”

The money used on the Argyll Square improvements was left over from funds dedicated to the Gibraltar Street project.

Councillors first became aware of the surplus when they were notified of plans to spend £14,641 on a new bench and reinstating newly laid paving on Gibraltar Street.

However, once concerns were raised over how public money was being spent, it was agreed it would be dedicated to the Argyll Square improvements.

These have included repainting the railings, cleaning the monument and paving, re-pointing the wall, installing three new benches, planting flowerbeds with summer plants, installing new visitor information, and putting up new flagpoles.

Old street furniture has also been removed, including “worn-out benches” and redundant sign poles.

The council insists the scheme represents good value and has improved a key public space in time for the tourist season.

A spokeswoman said: “Work to deliver a range of improvements to Argyll Square is now largely complete.

“Final works will be completed shortly.

“These include painting the CCTV column, additional refurbishment of the monument, and planting new shrubs once the summer season has finished.

“When fully complete, the total spend will be just over £36,000, as per the original estimate.”

The council admitted the project had taken longer than planned, citing pressure on stretched work crews.

“The teams delivering these improvements are also involved in road and amenity maintenance, as well as responding to unplanned, reactive demands such as weather recovery work,” the spokeswoman said.

“This workload also meant delays in compiling information for councillors, which we have apologised for and are working to rectify.”

The authority also defended its handling of the budget.

“Any allegations of improper financial processes are nonsense, irresponsible, and completely without fact,” the spokeswoman added.

Money well spent on Argyll Square in Oban?Other local councillors have also raised questions, but to date, they still don’t have the answers they need to be satisfied that the money was well spent.

One councillor – who asked not to be named – said he was disappointed there was no Gaelic translation on the visitor information sign.

The council insists the scheme represents good value and has improved a key public space in time for the tourist season.

However, where there were once numerous benches, there are now just three benches – enough for nine people.

“Final works will be completed shortly,” a council spokeswoman added. “These include painting the CCTV column, additional refurbishment of the monument, and planting new shrubs once the summer season has finished.

“When fully complete, the total spend will be just over £36,000, as per the original estimate.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat