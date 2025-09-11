Elgin speaks out: What locals really think about the High Street

From a town that was “buzzing” back in the day, Elgin’s town centre is now a “crying shame” according to many locals.

The High Street has faced a wave of closures over the past decade.

From shopping centres to small businesses, Elgin’s busiest street is a shadow of what it once was.

The Press and Journal took to the High Street to ask locals what they feel is missing most.

Locals recall glory days of Elgin’s High Street

When the Press and Journal first asked Gillian and Gordon Taylor what the town centre needs to improve, they both said “everything”.

The married couple recalled the days when Elgin’s High Street was booming.

Gordon said: “Back in the day, this was such a busy street, any day of the week it was buzzing, especially on Saturdays.”

“It’s just such a crying shame now, a lot of the town centre has gone and the street no longer feels alive,” Gillian added.

When asked what they’d like to see added to the street, Gillian laughed. “I could write you a whole list.”

“We definitely need more shops. There’s absolutely nothing for young people today,” she added.

The busy A96 used to run through the entire street until it was pedestrianised in 1996: a decision that the Taylors feel drastically damaged the life of the High Street.

Gillian said: “You used to park easily and pop into any shop, but now it’s just not possible.”

Moray Council decided against reintroducing traffic to the pedestrianised area of Elgin High Street in 2016.

Elgin used to be ‘the jewel of the north’

William Clarke recalls the olden days when Elgin’s High Street was stunning.

He said: “When I first came here in the 1960s, when my wife and I were married, this area was beautiful, well maintained, and full of life.

“Of course, I’m a bit older now, but I have to tell you it’s just changed from what it used to be.

“Elgin used to be the jewel of the north.”

Mr Clarke remembered a time before boarded-up shops, when there was a wide variety of stores to choose from.

“It just needs a good clean,” he added.

“If the council haven’t got the money to clean, they should ask for volunteers or get the owners of these properties to clean them.”

‘It’s not the same any more’

Mary Ross, who lives outside the area, believes the town has lost its sense of character.

She said: “The High Street has just gone downhill completely.

“When I first came here, it was a lovely little town, but now it’s mostly charity shops.

“Some of the places just feel dirty and it needs a proper revamp.”

Mary believes that the addition of retail parks across Elgin have heavily impacted the town centre, reducing footfall and contributing to the decline of local businesses.

“Businesses are just moving out to the retail parks, look at Next and Superdrug, they just aren’t here any more,” she added.

The owners of the now closed St Giles Centre previously blamed retail parks for contributing to the decline of the Elgin shopping centre.

What locals think the High Street needs

Many other locals, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their ideas for restoring the High Street to its former glory.

One local noted the numerous empty properties above shops and proposed converting them into hotels or housing to breathe new life into the High Street.

Another wants to see more flowers to turn the town centre into a more attractive and welcoming space for shoppers and visitors.

A young man also suggested creating a community space to give the younger generation somewhere to go on those quiet days.

What do you think the High Street needs to improve? Share your views in the comments below.