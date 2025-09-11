Elgin speaks out: What locals really think about the High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin speaks out: What locals really think about the High Street

The Press and Journal asked shoppers for opinions, with one couple saying pedestrianisation was the turning point for the town centre.

By Regan Parsons
Gordon and Gillian Taylor smiling in High Street
Gordon and Gillian Taylor told the Press and Journal change is needed in High Street. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson

From a town that was “buzzing” back in the day, Elgin’s town centre is now a “crying shame” according to many locals.

The High Street has faced a wave of closures over the past decade.

From shopping centres to small businesses, Elgin’s busiest street is a shadow of what it once was.

St Giles Centre gates being locked.
St Giles Centre being locked up after its closure earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal took to the High Street to ask locals what they feel is missing most.

Locals recall glory days of Elgin’s High Street

When the Press and Journal first asked Gillian and Gordon Taylor what the town centre needs to improve, they both said “everything”.

The married couple recalled the days when Elgin’s High Street was booming.

Gordon said: “Back in the day, this was such a busy street, any day of the week it was buzzing, especially on Saturdays.”

“It’s just such a crying shame now, a lot of the town centre has gone and the street no longer feels alive,” Gillian added.

When asked what they’d like to see added to the street, Gillian laughed. “I could write you a whole list.”

“We definitely need more shops. There’s absolutely nothing for young people today,” she added.

Gordon and Gillian smiling in Elgin's town centre
Gordon and Gillian were reminiscing about the good old days of Elgin’s town centre. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

The busy A96 used to run through the entire street until it was pedestrianised in 1996: a decision that the Taylors feel drastically damaged the life of the High Street.

Gillian said: “You used to park easily and pop into any shop, but now it’s just not possible.”

Moray Council decided against reintroducing traffic to the pedestrianised area of Elgin High Street in 2016.

Elgin used to be ‘the jewel of the north’

William Clarke recalls the olden days when Elgin’s High Street was stunning.

He said: “When I first came here in the 1960s, when my wife and I were married, this area was beautiful, well maintained, and full of life.

“Of course, I’m a bit older now, but I have to tell you it’s just changed from what it used to be.

“Elgin used to be the jewel of the north.”

Mr Clarke remembered a time before boarded-up shops, when there was a wide variety of stores to choose from.

Outside the former WHSmith with closed signs
Outside the former WHSmith, which closed when the St Giles Centre shut down. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

“It just needs a good clean,” he added.

“If the council haven’t got the money to clean, they should ask for volunteers or get the owners of these properties to clean them.”

Litter blowing unattended across Elgin’s High Street
Litter blowing unattended across Elgin’s High Street. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

‘It’s not the same any more’

Mary Ross, who lives outside the area, believes the town has lost its sense of character.

She said: “The High Street has just gone downhill completely.

“When I first came here, it was a lovely little town, but now it’s mostly charity shops.

“Some of the places just feel dirty and it needs a proper revamp.”

Mary believes that the addition of retail parks across Elgin have heavily impacted the town centre, reducing footfall and contributing to the decline of local businesses.

The busy Springfiled Retail Park at Elgin.
The busy Springfield Retail Park at Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Businesses are just moving out to the retail parks, look at Next and Superdrug, they just aren’t here any more,” she added.

The owners of the now closed St Giles Centre previously blamed retail parks for contributing to the decline of the Elgin shopping centre.

What locals think the High Street needs

Many other locals, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their ideas for restoring the High Street to its former glory.

One local noted the numerous empty properties above shops and proposed converting them into hotels or housing to breathe new life into the High Street.

Another wants to see more flowers to turn the town centre into a more attractive and welcoming space for shoppers and visitors.

A young man also suggested creating a community space to give the younger generation somewhere to go on those quiet days.

What do you think the High Street needs to improve? Share your views in the comments below.

