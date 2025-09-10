Police called to Buckie High School after ‘serious incident’ involving pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called to Buckie High School after ‘serious incident’ involving pupils

The incident became more serious as more pupils got involved, according to the head teacher.

By Abbie Duncan
Police attended Buckie Community High School this morning. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCTMedia
Police were called to Buckie High yesterday, after a ‘serious’ incident involving pupil behaviour.

Moray Council confirmed that officers also attended the school this morning to tackle “heightened behaviour” by a small number of pupils.

Pupils were reportedly kept in their first-period classrooms throughout this morning.

Moray Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of heightened behaviour at Buckie High School instigated by a small number of pupils who have been identified.

“Local police officers have attended again today to work with staff to tackle any anti-social behaviour that may present among pupils.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service also confirmed that they were not required to attend today’s incident.

Police were called to a ‘serious’ incident at Buckie High on Tuesday

This comes just a day after a significant disturbance during Tuesday lunchtime, which also required police intervention.

In an email sent to parents after Tuesday’s incident, Buckie High head teacher Jemma Playfair said the situation began with of pupils that morning.

It then escalated over lunchtime and became ‘serious’ after ‘a notable amount of young people ‘involved themselves.’

This then caused a significant disturbance to the playground, with Police attending the school to de-escalate the situation, with the school’s lunchtime ending early.

In the email, Miss Playfair said: “The incident became much more serious when a notable amount of young people then involved themselves causing a more significant disturbance in the playground.”

Police attended to support school staff, and lunchtime was ended 10 minutes early to help calm the situation.

School working with police to address pupil behaviour

Miss Playfair added: “Behaviour like this will not be tolerated at Buckie Community High School and we appreciate the support from the officers in attendance.

“We did have to end lunch ten minutes early to try and diffuse the situation and I am grateful to all the staff for their ongoing support.”

“I want to thank the majority of our young people who did not get involved in this situation, however they may return home and be upset at what they witnessed and heard this afternoon.”

“We will be liaising with Police Scotland to organise Assemblies regarding Anti-Social Behaviour and the impact it has on school communities.”

She also confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident and that action had been taken against the pupils involved.

A Moray Council spokesperson added: “Our thanks go Buckie High School staff, who worked together to de-escalate the incident and continue to support pupils to tackle unacceptable behaviour.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Tuesday, 9 September, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance at high school in Buckie. Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation