Police called to Buckie High School after ‘serious incident’ involving pupils

Police were called to Buckie High yesterday, after a ‘serious’ incident involving pupil behaviour.

Moray Council confirmed that officers also attended the school this morning to tackle “heightened behaviour” by a small number of pupils.

Pupils were reportedly kept in their first-period classrooms throughout this morning.

Moray Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of heightened behaviour at Buckie High School instigated by a small number of pupils who have been identified.

“Local police officers have attended again today to work with staff to tackle any anti-social behaviour that may present among pupils.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service also confirmed that they were not required to attend today’s incident.

Police were called to a ‘serious’ incident at Buckie High on Tuesday

This comes just a day after a significant disturbance during Tuesday lunchtime, which also required police intervention.

In an email sent to parents after Tuesday’s incident, Buckie High head teacher Jemma Playfair said the situation began with of pupils that morning.

It then escalated over lunchtime and became ‘serious’ after ‘a notable amount of young people ‘involved themselves.’

This then caused a significant disturbance to the playground, with Police attending the school to de-escalate the situation, with the school’s lunchtime ending early.

In the email, Miss Playfair said: “The incident became much more serious when a notable amount of young people then involved themselves causing a more significant disturbance in the playground.”

Police attended to support school staff, and lunchtime was ended 10 minutes early to help calm the situation.

School working with police to address pupil behaviour

Miss Playfair added: “Behaviour like this will not be tolerated at Buckie Community High School and we appreciate the support from the officers in attendance.

“We did have to end lunch ten minutes early to try and diffuse the situation and I am grateful to all the staff for their ongoing support.”

“I want to thank the majority of our young people who did not get involved in this situation, however they may return home and be upset at what they witnessed and heard this afternoon.”

“We will be liaising with Police Scotland to organise Assemblies regarding Anti-Social Behaviour and the impact it has on school communities.”

She also confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident and that action had been taken against the pupils involved.

A Moray Council spokesperson added: “Our thanks go Buckie High School staff, who worked together to de-escalate the incident and continue to support pupils to tackle unacceptable behaviour.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Tuesday, 9 September, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance at high school in Buckie. Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

