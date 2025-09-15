Gallery: Archie Foundation fundraisers conquer Archie Abseil, 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Archie Foundation fundraisers conquer Archie Abseil, 2025

The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital holds the Archie Abseil 2025 to raise money for The Archie Foundation.

Two men dressed as Batman and Robin
Aberdeen's answer to Batman and Robin: Alan Smith and Cameron Leel at the Archie Abseil 20225. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By AV Team

Brave participants took part on Sunday in this year’s Archie Abseil at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Organised by The Archie Foundation, the event aimed to raise funds to support the foundation’s work with babies, children, and their families.

Courageous participants, many in fancy dress, took on the challenge of abseiling down the side of  The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Some of the fundraisers who took part have a personal connection to the charity, adding another layer of meaning to the day.

The event was a resounding success, offering a blend of adventure and fundraising.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the action.

Christie starts the descent.
Kirsty Napier going down.
Archie Foundation Abseil 2025.
Taylor Hill taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025
Katie taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025
Graham and Lyndsay with dog Bing.
Caroline and Donna ready to abseil.
Kim Middleton taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025
Stuart and Charlie Evans taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025.
Naomi and Katie taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025
Archie Foundation’s Kelly Anderson taking part.
Archie Foundation Abseil 2025.
Archie Foundation Abseil 2025.
People watching from below.
Archie Foundation’s Kelly Anderson.
Torran and Ember Leel.
Caroline taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025
Amanda and Christie taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025
Roy, Barney, Tom and James.
Alan Smith and Cameron Leel.
Craig and Ryan Robb.
Amanda taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025
Archie Foundation Abseil 2025.

 

