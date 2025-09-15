Gallery: Archie Foundation fundraisers conquer Archie Abseil, 2025

Brave participants took part on Sunday in this year’s Archie Abseil at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Organised by The Archie Foundation, the event aimed to raise funds to support the foundation’s work with babies, children, and their families.

Courageous participants, many in fancy dress, took on the challenge of abseiling down the side of The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Some of the fundraisers who took part have a personal connection to the charity, adding another layer of meaning to the day.

The event was a resounding success, offering a blend of adventure and fundraising.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the action.