News Gallery: Archie Foundation fundraisers conquer Archie Abseil, 2025 The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital holds the Archie Abseil 2025 to raise money for The Archie Foundation. Aberdeen's answer to Batman and Robin: Alan Smith and Cameron Leel at the Archie Abseil 20225. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By AV Team September 15 2025, 12:48 pm September 15 2025, 12:48 pm Share Gallery: Archie Foundation fundraisers conquer Archie Abseil, 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6847578/archie-foundation-fundraisers-archie-abseil-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Brave participants took part on Sunday in this year’s Archie Abseil at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. Organised by The Archie Foundation, the event aimed to raise funds to support the foundation’s work with babies, children, and their families. Courageous participants, many in fancy dress, took on the challenge of abseiling down the side of The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. Some of the fundraisers who took part have a personal connection to the charity, adding another layer of meaning to the day. The event was a resounding success, offering a blend of adventure and fundraising. P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the action. Christie starts the descent. Kirsty Napier going down. Archie Foundation Abseil 2025. Taylor Hill taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025 Katie taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025 Graham and Lyndsay with dog Bing. Caroline and Donna ready to abseil. Kim Middleton taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025 Stuart and Charlie Evans taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025. Naomi and Katie taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025 Archie Foundation’s Kelly Anderson taking part. Archie Foundation Abseil 2025. Archie Foundation Abseil 2025. People watching from below. Archie Foundation’s Kelly Anderson. Torran and Ember Leel. Caroline taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025 Amanda and Christie taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025 Roy, Barney, Tom and James. Alan Smith and Cameron Leel. Craig and Ryan Robb. Amanda taking part in the Archie Foundation Abseil 2025 Archie Foundation Abseil 2025.
