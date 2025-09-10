City leaders plead with protesters to treat Aberdeen asylum seekers ‘with dignity and respect’

Aberdeen City Council leaders have pleaded with anti-immigration protesters to treat asylum seekers in the city with “dignity and respect.”

In a new statement today, council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill condemned “false claims and hateful rhetoric” which have “threatened community cohesion.”

The statement was issued following several protests held outside asylum seeker hotels in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The past weeks have seen tense standoffs between protesters and counter-protesters at Aberdeen beach, Peterhead, Westhill and at Marischal College.

Demonstrations have seen large crowds equipped with Scottish and British flags chanting “send them home” and “protect our children” aimed at asylum seekers.

Five men were charged at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after “inciting racial hatred” at protests last month.

They have been met by counter-protesters who accuse them of Nazism and racism.

Now, council leaders have called for everyone to respect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers.

They also warned against “false claims” and “hateful rhetoric” regarding asylum.

Call to treat Aberdeen asylum seekers ‘with dignity and respect’

The statement, signed by both Yuill and Allard, reads: “Aberdeen has a long tradition of welcoming people from all over the world.

In recent years, our city has welcomed refugees fleeing war and violence from Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

“Many in Aberdeen, volunteers across all sectors and all walks of life, are supporting

people fleeing wars and persecution and doing an amazing job on our behalf.

“We urge everyone thinking of joining gatherings in front of hotels being used by the Home Office to accommodate asylum seekers to respect one another and to respect the rights of the people seeking asylum.

“We condemn the false claims and hateful rhetoric that are threatening community

cohesion.

“We will work to ensure that Aberdeen remains a city that welcomes newcomers and treats them with dignity and respect.”

The Press and Journal revealed last month that student accommodation could be used by the Home Office to house further asylum claimants.

