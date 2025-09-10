City leaders plead with protesters to treat Aberdeen asylum seekers ‘with dignity and respect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
City leaders plead with protesters to treat Aberdeen asylum seekers ‘with dignity and respect’

It comes as a number of demonstrations have been held across the city.

By Graham Fleming
Protesters have been asked to treat refugees with "dignity and respect." Image: Supplied
Aberdeen City Council leaders have pleaded with anti-immigration protesters to treat asylum seekers in the city with “dignity and respect.”

In a new statement today, council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill condemned “false claims and hateful rhetoric” which have “threatened community cohesion.”

The statement was issued following several protests held outside asylum seeker hotels in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The past weeks have seen tense standoffs between protesters and counter-protesters at Aberdeen beach, Peterhead, Westhill and at Marischal College.

Demonstrations have seen large crowds equipped with Scottish and British flags chanting “send them home” and “protect our children” aimed at asylum seekers.

Five men were charged at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after “inciting racial hatred” at protests last month.

Marischal College, at the east end of Aberdeen city centre, is council headquarters. Image: Shutterstock
The statement was issued following a number of asylum protests. Image: Shutterstock

They have been met by counter-protesters who accuse them of Nazism and racism.

Now, council leaders have called for everyone to respect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers.

They also warned against “false claims” and “hateful rhetoric” regarding asylum.

Call to treat Aberdeen asylum seekers ‘with dignity and respect’

The statement, signed by both Yuill and Allard, reads: “Aberdeen has a long tradition of welcoming people from all over the world.

In recent years, our city has welcomed refugees fleeing war and violence from Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

“Many in Aberdeen, volunteers across all sectors and all walks of life, are supporting
people fleeing wars and persecution and doing an amazing job on our behalf.

“We urge everyone thinking of joining gatherings in front of hotels being used by the Home Office to accommodate asylum seekers to respect one another and to respect the rights of the people seeking asylum.

The statement was co-signed by Christian Allard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We condemn the false claims and hateful rhetoric that are threatening community
cohesion.

“We will work to ensure that Aberdeen remains a city that welcomes newcomers and treats them with dignity and respect.”

The Press and Journal revealed last month that student accommodation could be used by the Home Office to house further asylum claimants.

