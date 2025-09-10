Two Aberdeen takeaways fined after employing illegal workers

Two Aberdeen takeaways have been fined hundreds of thousands of pounds after employing illegal workers.

Two Chinese take-outs – Little Hong Kong on Rose Street and the New Greenfern Chinese Takeaway in Mastrick – have both been billed by the Home Office.

Little Hong Kong, which appears to have now shut down, was fined a total of £135,000.

Of the hundreds of businesses affected, only eight of those across the UK were issued a bigger bill.

Meanwhile, the New Greenfern – which operates on Greenfern Place – was asked to pay £45,000.

The fines apply to employment activity between January 1 to March 31 this year.

Businesses can be fined between £15,000 to £45,000 for a first time offence, and those caught a second time can be subject to fines ranging from £20,000 to £60,000 per worker.

A list of all businesses affected is published by the Home Office regularly.

The Press and Journal approached Little Hong Kong but did not receive a response.

The New Greenfern declined to comment.