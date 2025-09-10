News Two Aberdeen takeaways fined after employing illegal workers One city-centre business was fined £135,000 by the Home Office. By Graham Fleming September 10 2025, 6:23 pm September 10 2025, 6:23 pm Share Two Aberdeen takeaways fined after employing illegal workers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6847732/two-aberdeen-takeaways-fined-after-employing-illegal-workers/ Copy Link 0 comment Little Hong Kong is one of two Aberdeen businesses on the list. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson. Two Aberdeen takeaways have been fined hundreds of thousands of pounds after employing illegal workers. Two Chinese take-outs – Little Hong Kong on Rose Street and the New Greenfern Chinese Takeaway in Mastrick – have both been billed by the Home Office. Little Hong Kong, which appears to have now shut down, was fined a total of £135,000. Of the hundreds of businesses affected, only eight of those across the UK were issued a bigger bill. Little Hong Kong is located on Rose Street. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson. Meanwhile, the New Greenfern – which operates on Greenfern Place – was asked to pay £45,000. The fines apply to employment activity between January 1 to March 31 this year. Businesses can be fined between £15,000 to £45,000 for a first time offence, and those caught a second time can be subject to fines ranging from £20,000 to £60,000 per worker. A list of all businesses affected is published by the Home Office regularly. The Press and Journal approached Little Hong Kong but did not receive a response. The New Greenfern declined to comment.
