Parents fear for children’s safety after back-to-back police incidents at Buckie High

Parents at Buckie High say they are scared for their children’s safety after two police incidents took place at the school in two days.

Officers were called to attend the school on Wednesday, just one day after a separate ‘serious incident’ at Tuesday lunchtime.

The incident was said to involve a number of pupils and caused a “significant disturbance”.

In an email sent to parents, headteacher Jemma Playfair dismissed rumours circulating on social media that there had been a knife involved.

Miss Playfair also emphasised there was “no risk” to pupils today.

The Press and Journal spoke to several concerned parents outside Buckie High who shared their thoughts about the behaviour at the school.

One Moray mum, who did not wish to be named, said: “Is it quite worrying for stuff like that to happen.”

A father waiting to collect his child questioned if those involved will be expelled and if pupils should have been allowed back into school today.

Parents speak out after ‘incident’ at Buckie High

Another mum said she was worried for the safety of her son, who has additional needs.

She told us: “I’m not impressed at all.

“It’s a total disgrace, the kids shouldn’t be subjected to things like that.”

Leo Dee’s son attends the school, he said: “It’s quite a regular theme seeing the police outside.

“That’s just how things are these days and it is quite a rough school.”

Moray Council said Buckie High is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour, but Mr Dee believes more needs to be done to make his son’s school safe.

The 50-year-old added: “I don’t think the school does as well as they could with discipline.

“And that obviously has bearing on how the kids behave.

“It’s difficult to know what the best thing is to do.”

What action is Buckie High taking following incidents?

Miss Playfair said the school are working with police to tackle pupil behaviour.

In an email to parents, she wrote: “We will be liaising with police to organise assemblies regarding anti-social behaviour and the impact it has on school communities.

“Please be assured that myself and the senior leadership team will continue to work with everyone in our school community regarding appropriate behaviour.”

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “We continue to work with partners, pupils and staff to highlight unacceptable behaviour.

“Our thanks go Buckie High School staff, who worked together to de-escalate the incident and continue to support pupils to tackle unacceptable behaviour.”