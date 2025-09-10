Parents fear for children’s safety after back-to-back police incidents at Buckie High

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents fear for children’s safety after back-to-back police incidents at Buckie High

Police attended the school on Tuesday September 9 and Wednesday September 10.

By Abbie Duncan & Regan Parsons
Buckie High School
Police were called to two incidents at Buckie High School in the last two days. Image: Jason Hedges/DCTMedia.

Parents at Buckie High say they are scared for their children’s safety after two police incidents took place at the school in two days.

Officers were called to attend the school on Wednesday, just one day after a separate ‘serious incident’ at Tuesday lunchtime.

The incident was said to involve a number of pupils and caused a “significant disturbance”.

In an email sent to parents, headteacher Jemma Playfair dismissed rumours circulating on social media that there had been a knife involved.

Miss Playfair also emphasised there was “no risk” to pupils today.

The Press and Journal spoke to several concerned parents outside Buckie High who shared their thoughts about the behaviour at the school.

One Moray mum, who did not wish to be named, said: “Is it quite worrying for stuff like that to happen.”

A father waiting to collect his child questioned if those involved will be expelled and if pupils should have been allowed back into school today.

Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Parents speak out after ‘incident’ at Buckie High

Another mum said she was worried for the safety of her son, who has additional needs.

She told us: “I’m not impressed at all.

“It’s a total disgrace, the kids shouldn’t be subjected to things like that.”

Leo Dee’s son attends the school, he said: “It’s quite a regular theme seeing the police outside.

“That’s just how things are these days and it is quite a rough school.”

Moray Council said Buckie High is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour, but Mr Dee believes more needs to be done to make his son’s school safe.

The 50-year-old added: “I don’t think the school does as well as they could with discipline.

“And that obviously has bearing on how the kids behave.

“It’s difficult to know what the best thing is to do.”

Exterior of Buckie High School
Police attended Buckie High School this morning. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

What action is Buckie High taking following incidents?

Miss Playfair said the school are working with police to tackle pupil behaviour.

In an email to parents, she wrote: “We will be liaising with police to organise assemblies regarding anti-social behaviour and the impact it has on school communities.

“Please be assured that myself and the senior leadership team will continue to work with everyone in our school community regarding appropriate behaviour.”

A Moray Council spokesperson said:  “We continue to work with partners, pupils and staff to highlight unacceptable behaviour.

“Our thanks go Buckie High School staff, who worked together to de-escalate the incident and continue to support pupils to tackle unacceptable behaviour.”

