Man charged after e-bikes seized in Inverurie

A man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences after e-bikes were seized in Inverurie.

Police received reports of e-bikes being used on streets in the town between the evening of Tuesday September 2 and the morning of Monday September 8.

These incidents took place in the Corsmanhill and North Street areas.

Officers went on to seize three electrically adapted bikes.

The man, aged 23, has since been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Constable Mo Morrison, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “The use of electric bikes, whether made or modified, is illegal on our roads and pavements.

“They can cause a risk to pedestrians and other road users.

“Our job is to reduce that risk and enforce Road Traffic Legislation.

“Anyone using these bikes in a public place, should be aware: you will be stopped, you will be charged and the bikes will be seized.”