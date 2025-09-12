Inverness car wash fined for employing illegal workers

An Inverness car wash has been fined £45,000 for employing illegal workers.

IMO Car Wash, on Longman Road, has been billed by the Home Office for employing illegal workers between January and March of this year.

More than 40 car washes across the UK were fined for similar offences during the same period.

Along with Inverness, a second IMO branded site in Norfolk was also fined £45k for employing illegal workers.

A list of all businesses who receive illegal working penalties is regularly published by the Home Office.

Businesses can be fined between £15,000 to £45,000 for a first time offence.

With those caught a second time subject to fines ranging from £20,000 to £60,000 per worker.

The Press and Journal contacted IMO Inverness and the IMO Head Office but but did not receive a response.

However, on their website, IMO state : “Our car wash sites are operated independently by self-employed operators.

“The self-employed operators of our car wash sites engage staﬀ directly and IMO has no direct oversight or control over the employment practices of those operators.”