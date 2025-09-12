Inverness car wash fined for employing illegal workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Inverness car wash fined for employing illegal workers

The Inverness business was fined £​45,000 by the Home Office.

By Abbie Duncan
Exterior of IMO Car Wash in Inverness
IMO Car Wash in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Inverness car wash has been fined £45,000 for employing illegal workers.

IMO Car Wash, on Longman Road, has been billed by the Home Office for employing illegal workers between January and March of this year.

More than 40 car washes across the UK were fined for similar offences during the same period.

Along with Inverness, a second IMO branded site in Norfolk was also fined £45k for employing illegal workers.

A list of all businesses who receive illegal working penalties is regularly published by the Home Office. 

Businesses can be fined between £15,000 to £45,000 for a first time offence.

With those caught a second time subject to fines ranging from £20,000 to £60,000 per worker.

The Press and Journal contacted IMO Inverness and the IMO Head Office but but did not receive a response.

However, on their website, IMO state : “Our car wash sites are operated independently by self-employed operators.

“The self-employed operators of our car wash sites engage staﬀ directly and IMO has no direct oversight or control over the employment practices of those operators.”

Conversation