‘I gave up everything for love – then the mask slipped’: Dream Mull move became nightmare for mum who suffered emotional terror

A new mum has bravely spoken out about how her dream of a peaceful island life on Mull spiralled into a nightmare of fear and abuse.

Kathryn Douglas, from Dunoon, thought she had found the man she wanted to spend her life with.

After meeting online and falling in love, she believed their romance would lead to marriage, children, and a new beginning.

Instead, she says she was left isolated, terrified, and controlled by a man who has now been found guilty of a campaign of abuse.

Kathryn, a mental health nurse, says the ordeal has scarred her deeply – but she is determined to speak out in the hope of helping others.

Mull and Dunoon abuse

She said: “I want women to know that no matter how trapped you feel, there is always a way out.”

Her mum, Julia Arya, has also joined Kathryn in speaking out.

After witnessing her daughter’s health decline, she watched as Kathryn’s life began to unravel.

She is urging other families to act quickly if they fear someone they love is in danger.

Julia said: “It can happen to anyone. I saw my daughter turn into a shadow of herself. I brought her up to be free-thinking and independent and what I saw was someone frightened to speak her mind.”

‘I was really excited about our future’

Kathryn, 32, met Ryan Bradbury, 31, online in 2022.

She said: “When I met Ryan, I was really excited about our future together.

“I must have met him back in 2022, and over the next year, we got to know each other. Ryan asked me to move to Mull to be with him.

“Dervaig was a beautiful place to live. You could sit outside and see eagles, and the views were incredible.

“I love walking my dogs, and I thought it would be peaceful.”

But nothing could have been further from the truth.

Moving to Mull from Dunoon

In December 2023, Kathryn moved to Dervaig on the Isle of Mull, leaving behind her job and her home for a life with Bradbury.

She was all in.

She said: “Yes, I loved him. Yes, I wanted to live with him – marry him. I gave up what I had because I loved him.

“At the time, I thought I was starting a new part of my life.”

But when she arrived in the village of Dervaig, things weren’t what she had been promised.

The house they were living in was the annexe of a larger property, and Bradbury had caring responsibilities for the man who lived there, Pete Pinnington.

Bradbury told Kathryn he had been promised the property when Mr Pinnington died.

But soon after she arrived, Mr Pinnington became upset and told the couple, in tears, that if they wanted the property they would have to pay £150,000.

Bradbury wanted Kathryn to sell her home in Dunoon to foot the bill. She refused.

Mr Pinnington has since sadly died.

‘That was the first time his mask slipped’

Within weeks, and as Christmas approached, Kathryn discovered Bradbury had been cheating.

She said: “I found things on his phone. I later found things on my laptop.

“One night he started piling stuff up on the bed I was in – hoovers, pots, pans – I think because my dogs were on the bed.

“He was grabbing me by the shoulder. At the time, I was confused and upset.

“That was the first time his mask slipped. It was frightening. Something would trigger him, and you’d see his rage.

“He was very self-centred. Very charming, but only on the surface.”

Kathryn thought things might calm down, but the cycle of charm and aggression continued.

She said: “He would go back to his best behaviour, and I would tell myself maybe he’d change.”

‘I hoped the baby would change things’ but Mull home became toxic

In May 2024, Kathryn discovered she was pregnant, but she suffered from extreme pregnancy sickness.

She said: “I was very excited – but I was also very sick. I had always wanted a family, and I was delighted to be expecting.”

But Bradbury’s behaviour worsened.

Kathryn said: “He went from zero to raging in moments.”

As her due date approached, Kathryn was told she would have to go to the mainland for the final two weeks of her pregnancy.

With Bradbury, she returned to her family home in Dunoon and gave birth at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Dunoon mum says abuse was not hitting but emotional

Afterwards, Bradbury showed off pictures of the baby proudly – but did nothing to support Kathryn as she struggled through exhaustion and recovery.

She said: “A week later I was losing weight, I had barely slept, and I just wanted to have a shower. I was breastfeeding, and Ryan was telling me to stop because he said I was controlling the baby by feeding them myself.”

As Kathryn stepped into the shower for the first time in what felt like a week, Bradbury was left with the baby – and the situation exploded.

Julia, who gave evidence in court, said: “I have never seen anything like it. He was antsy, agitated and really angry about changing a nappy. He was shouting at Kathryn while she was in the shower, and she came out and apologised.

“I could not believe she was apologising. She had done nothing wrong.

“He wanted people to see the baby, but he wasn’t doing the basics to help Kathryn. He didn’t give her food or water. She was breastfeeding and needed help.

“It meant I felt I couldn’t leave her, and after months of biting our lips, we had to say something.”

On February 8, Bradbury phoned the police on Julia, claiming the former drama teacher had threatened him with physical violence.

But it was a blessing in disguise, as the family was then able to explain to officers what was going on.

The following week, Bradbury said he was leaving.

But a threat to come and take the baby away from the breastfeeding mother was the final straw. And the family took their concerns to the police.

He was arrested and charged the same day in March 2025.

His case went to trial over two days on June 12 and July 28. He was found guilty of carrying out a course of conduct of domestic abuse.

He was sentenced at Dunoon Sheriff Court on Thursday to 250 hours of community service over 12 months, and a two-year non-harassment order was put in place.

Kathryn said it was the sentence she had expected, as he was a first-time offender.

‘Don’t wait for it to get better’

Now, Kathryn says she wants her story to serve as a warning – and a message of hope – for other women who may feel trapped.

She said: “I wasn’t happy about what I had seen, but I thought he would change. But he didn’t. He couldn’t keep the lid on his temper. He would go from calm to raging in seconds. I never knew where I stood. I used to tell myself not to poke the bear.

“You do not have to be battered to be abused. You do not have to be hit to be under the control of someone.

“My advice is simple: don’t wait for it to get better. It doesn’t. If someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

Julia added: “There is help out there. Kathryn got out, and others can too. It’s about reminding women that they are not alone, even if they feel they are.”

Kathryn is now rebuilding her life with her baby.

She said: “I want people to know that it’s possible to start again. It’s not easy – but it’s better than staying somewhere that destroys you.”

