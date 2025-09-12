Motorcyclist dies in crash with campervan in Wester Ross

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a campervan in Wester Ross.

The collision occurred yesterday afternoon on the A832 near its junction with the B8057 at the small village of Poolewe on the west coast.

A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Transit camper van were not injured.

The road was closed for a number of hours and reopened at 9.45pm.

Now police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Those who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of it are encouraged to get in touch via 101.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist who died.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road reopened at 9.45pm.

“I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”