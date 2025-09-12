Exclusive: Taxis shuttle asylum seekers from hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill to student halls in Rosemount

Asylum seekers who have been housed in hotels are being moved to vacant student accommodation buildings in Aberdeen.

Taxis have been picking up migrants from hotels in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and could be seen entering the former Farmers Hall Lodge halls in Rosemount today.

It is understood that drivers have been taking those previously housed in the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill and the old Patio Hotel near Aberdeen beach to the disused student accommodation this morning.

People with luggage and personal belongings could be seen getting into taxis at the former beach hotel before groups were seen arriving in Rosemount.

The Press and Journal visited Farmers Hall, where we witnessed several men with their belongings being helped into the building alongside security staff and police officers.

Guards were preventing public entry to the halls’ car park, while police officers patrolled the nearby streets.

Some asylum seekers could be seen wandering around nearby, and when approached one said they had come from a nearby hotel.

Others said that they didn’t speak English.

The halls have been disused since at least the beginning of the academic year, but appear to have been given a new purpose, with the Home Office scrambling to end the use of “asylum hotels” across the UK.

Don Street House in Old Aberdeen has also been earmarked to house asylum seekers.

‘We were not given any warning’

Rosemount residents told us that they only found out about the change in use of the student halls when the rumour mill started to turn a few days ago.

We approached some dog walkers, locked in conversation about the former student halls and watching taxi drivers come and go from Farmers Hall.

One told me that she has not received “any notice” that asylum seekers were to be placed at their doorstep.

She said: “We have been watching taxis go back and forth out of Farmers Hall all morning.

“It’s just terrible, we were never informed about any of this – no letter or anything.

“It would have just been common courtesy to tell us that more than 100 people were arriving on your doorstep.

“We just don’t know yet how much trouble this is going to bring. Are there going to be protests on our doorstep every weekend? We don’t know.

“I can’t say I’m very happy about this at all.”

‘They are just normal people’

Worries over protests in the area worsened after last night, when a group of youngsters held a form of protest outside the Farmers Hall Lodge.

Some 10-15 teenagers are believed to have held a noisy demonstration using a megaphone between 7pm and 10pm last night.

The commotion triggered a large police response.

Speaking the following morning, a young couple said they are pleased asylum seekers are using the accommodation but feared that protests could become the norm in the area.

She said: “I’m happy about it to be honest. It is better than the place just lying empty like it was before.

“For me it is just the same as if it were people who were looking for a council house moved in.

“They are just normal people who need shelter and housing just like everyone else.

“I have no issue with it personally, although I am not looking forward to the inevitable protestors who are due to show up.

“There was a lot of bother with the police last night. I just hope that this doesn’t become a regular thing.”

Change in use for student halls could ‘transform’ Rosemount street

Another, who tells me he has been living in Farmers Hall for over 20 years, says he is worried what changes the new arrivals could bring.

Speaking at his doorstep, he said: “We have been here for the best part of two decades.

“I’m worried about what an influx of over 100 people could bring here.

“Of course everyone knows that they have to be housed somewhere, but I wish the residents already here could have been give more consideration.”

It comes after local politicians made calls for residents to welcome asylum seekers but raised concerns over the Home Office’s plans to move migrants to student accommodation.

Row over move from hotels to student halls

Council co-leader Christian Allard said planning laws should be adhered to by the government.

He said: “People will not very lightly take the Home Office not following, infringing, rules and regulations as anyone else would have to.”

We reached out to the Home Office to ask why nearby residents were not informed of a change in use to the former student halls. We did not receive a response.

Yesterday, they told us how several sites, such as student accommodation, are set to be used instead of hotels to cut costs and “reduce impact on communities.”

A spokesperson for the UK Home Office said: “We have committed to close all asylum hotels and to achieve this, we will look at a range of cheaper, more appropriate sites like disused accommodation, industrial and ex-military sites so that we can reduce the impact on communities.

“We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across-government so that we can accelerate delivery and more detail will be set out in due course.”