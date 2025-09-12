16-year-old charged in connection with ‘several’ wilful fires in Lossiemouth

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with ‘several’ wilful fire-raisings in Lossiemouth.

Police were made aware of another fire at the quarry in the town last night.

This is the fourth fire occurring in and around the Sunbank Park area since August 22.

Police investigations were ongoing into three wilful fires which occurred on Friday August 22, Tuesday August 26, and Monday September 1.

A 16-year-old has now been arrested and charged in connection.

He has been released on an undertaking and will appear at court at a later date.

Six appliances and a water carrier were sent to the scene by the fire service to tackle the latest blaze at the quarry.

Emergency services attended and the fire was put out with no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.19pm on Thursday September 11 to reports of a fire affecting a large area of gorse within a quarry on the A941 near Lossiemouth.”

Police closed part of the A941 road in both directions and asked nearby residents to keep windows closed.