Adrenaline at Castle Fraser: The horse power that helps disabled riders find their freedom

Something is definitely up with Cobble, the sturdy horse pulling my carriage around Castle Fraser.

The chestnut-brown 20-year-old — named for the cobblestone patchwork of hair on his flank — snorts and flicks his mane in a way that, to this carriage-driving novice, feels disconcerting.

But, as it turns out, I don’t know the half of it.

“He was in love last night,” explains Patsy Muir-Simpson, my co-driver and, at 71, one of Scotland’s most experienced horse and carriage trainers. She tells me Cobble spent the evening in a field next to a feisty, and flirty, mare.

“He’s a gelding so he couldn’t do anything,” she adds matter-of-factly. “But they were stalking each other up and down the fence all night.”

As someone holding the reins for the first time, this news does little to calm me. Was I about to be at the mercy of a love-struck horse?

I needn’t have worried.

Cobble is a veteran of the Riding for the Disabled Association, trusted week after week to carry people with far greater challenges than a nervous beginner like me.

That morning, in the shadow of Castle Fraser’s turrets, he’d keep his hormones safely in check to pull riders of all ages around the beautiful Aberdeenshire grounds, from children with cerebral palsy to adults recovering from brain injuries, strokes and other life-changing conditions.

The event was staged to mark the 50th anniversary of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), a UK-wide charity that has spent half a century using horses to transform lives.

What began as a small volunteer effort has grown into a nationwide network, giving thousands of people the chance to ride or drive each year.

Lucy reveals the need for speed

Most of the RDA’s work is in horse riding, but it also offers carriage driving in specially adapted vehicles for those whose disabilities make riding in the saddle impossible.

And in the north-east, groups like the Garioch Carriage Driving for the Disabled rely on steady horses like Cobble, and an army of dedicated volunteers, to provide exercise as well as confidence and fun.

“It’s such a cool feeling,” says 19-year-old Lucy Turnbull, a Garioch member with cerebral palsy taking part in the Castle Fraser celebrations.

Lucy has used a wheelchair since she was 15, but riding the carriage gives her a whole new perspective.

“When I’m in this,” she says pointing to her chair, “it’s not very easy to go across grass.”

She then gestures to the carriage.

“But when I’m in that… like, wow!”

Why carriage riding allows drivers to be in control

That sense of freedom is something Lucy shares with many of the group’s participants.

Ron Stagg has been coming to RDA events since he was paralysed in a car crash 11 years ago.

The accident left him with permanent brain damage, transforming his former life as a scientist in Aberdeen’s Marine Labs.

But sitting in a marquee at Castle Fraser, he makes it clear what he thinks of carriage riding by answering most of my questions with a grin.

“He loves it,” chips in his support worker, Samantha Mills. “For the social side, but also because it’s him that’s in control.”

Control, in Ron’s case, means speed. “I’m saying we need to go slower,” laughs Samantha, who often rides with him. “But he’s saying, no — faster!”

Speed is a common theme. One RDA volunteer recalls a non-verbal participant who, the moment he took the reins, suddenly found his voice. “At first, we couldn’t make it out,” she says. “But we soon realised he was saying ‘Faster, faster’.”

But the horses bring other benefits. Emma Gregg is the chair for RDA’s Powis, Nairn & District, which holds ‘Tea with a Pony’ events for dementia patients.

“We had one lady who came along with her granddaughter, and her granddaughter was like, ‘Oh, wow! I’ve not heard her chat like this for months’,” Emma says.

How hippotherapy can help the vulnerable

This, says Elizabeth Furness, RDA regional chair for Grampian and Highland, is ‘hippotherapy’, a word I initially mishear as ‘hypnotherapy’, making me think of horses swinging pocket watches in front of glass-eyed patients.

But in fact, hippotherapy — hippo being the Greek word for horse — is a recognised treatment in its own right.

There’s the physical side: riding a horse gives the core muscles a workout.

But everyone I speak to at Castle Fraser says horses can sense when someone is vulnerable, that their natural intelligence and sensitivity make them instinctively gentler around disabled people.

Combine that with sound and touch stimulation and you have a potent equine healing force.

“It’s the feeling of the muzzle, the hotness of the breath,” explains Elizabeth. “Even just having a hug — that’s what some people will come for.”

Garioch carriage rider Lucy explains it in terms of her mental health. “It really just steadies me out,” she says. “I’m, like, wow! How lucky am I to be able to do it?”

None of it comes cheap, however. The specially-adapted carriages can cost £14,000 while the horses themselves are between £7,000 to £12,000.

And with no council or head office funding, every penny has to be raised by volunteers — sometimes through sheer brass neck. One volunteer greets me astride a shiny new e-bike he’d persuaded the Yorkshire Building Society to buy on the RDA’s behalf.

“And I don’t even have a bank account with them,” he laughs.

What is it like to ride a horse and carriage?

Finally it’s my turn to climb aboard Cobble.

I don’t need the ramp that extends from the back of the carriage, which I’ve seen volunteers use all day for wheelchair users.

And I don’t get the two e-bikes — one in front of the carriage and one behind — that escort the disabled participants when they are driving the carriage to make sure there are no mishaps.

I do, however, get the delightful company of Patsy, the veteran driver, and Gayle Ledger from the Forth Valley RDA, one of the three RDA groups attending the 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Gayle tucks into the rear seat as Patsy patiently explains how to hold the reins.

Like a dual-control driving instructor, she keeps a second set in her hands, and I begin to wonder how much steering I’ll really get to do.

But then Patsy tells me to shout the magic words: “Cobble, go!” and in an instant we are fizzing across the grass. (The horse is trained to respond to voice commands, for participants that can’t use their arms.)

As we speed off, I let out an involuntary noise and Gayle and Patsy laugh. There’s a tingle in my stomach and in that moment, I understand why Lucy and Ron enjoy it so much.

“You’ll be back next week!” says Patsy.

She may well be right.