Exclusive: Aberdeen to more than double asylum seeker intake to 800 as leaked email reveals plans

A leaked email has revealed that city leaders knew about plans to house asylum seekers in Aberdeen student accommodation at least a month ago.

Following mounting speculation, several people were moved from hotels they had been staying at for years in Aberdeen and Westhill to a complex in Rosemount on Friday.

It is expected that more will be moved into student halls on Don Street in Old Aberdeen as well.

Aberdeen City Council has opposed the use of these buildings, insisting that planning rules state they should only be for students.

And, as asylum seekers were being shuttled into the Farmers Hall site in Rosemount on Friday, the SNP’s council co-leader Christian Allard lashed out at the situation.

He told us that the Home Office “tells them very little”.

But now, a leaked briefing has revealed the level of detail the council was provided with as far back as August 13.

It also suggests the Home Office could stop using Aberdeen hotels completely in early 2026, while confirming plans to increase the number of asylum seekers in the city from around 350-400 to almost 800.

What does the briefing tell councillors?

The briefing was sent from Aberdeen’s families and communities boss Eleanor Sheppard at lunch time on Wednesday, August 13.

This email, seen by The Press and Journal, explains that changes are being rolled out as the number of beds needed in Aberdeen goes up to 798.

It states: “Officers have been advised that the Home Office plans to activate Don Street and Farmers Hall as dispersal accommodation sites for asylum seekers under the Home Office/Mears Group contract.”

The email stresses that the Home Office is the “decision maker”, while Aberdeen City Council “has limited influence”.

It explains that this all stems from a “refresh” by the UK Government, where requirements of all local authorities were “reforecasted”.

As a result of this, “798 bedspaces” in Aberdeen have now been set aside for those seeking asylum.

It clarifies that this is only for people seeking asylum, and not for those “granted refugee status or leave to remain”.

What else does asylum seeker briefing tell Aberdeen leaders about the plans?

Ms Sheppard’s email explains that the student halls were chosen to assist with the transition from living in hotels to “more stable housing”.

Don Street, it adds, has capacity for 166 people and was due to “go live” in September.

Meanwhile, 130-capacity Farmers Hall was expected to “go live” in the first half of the month, which was what happened.

The “vast majority” of those being accommodated in the student flats will be those “already residing in the local area”.

A total of 175 were set to move from Aberdeen’s Patio and Sure hotels.

Another 100 were to move from accommodation in Aberdeenshire, such as the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill.

And what help will they be given?

The asylum briefing tells Aberdeen City Council higher-ups that weekly forums will take place comprising representatives from various agencies.

It adds: “Officers will do all they can to maintain the positive community cohesion the city has seen to date.”

The email also notes that Home Office chiefs are “considering exiting” some sites in Aberdeen, like the pair of hotels, in early 2026.

But this relies on “successful dispersal rollout”.

And Ms Sheppard adds: “Demand, particularly resulting from small boat crossings over the summer, will need to be taken into account.”

What does Christian Allard say about leaked Aberdeen asylum seeker briefing?

Mr Allard stressed that the dates given in the email were “indicative only”, as he maintained the council was still given insufficient information.

He added: “The expectation from elected members and from the people of Aberdeen was always that the Home Office would have had to go through planning and not railroading their plans without a proper consultation process.

“The Home Office went on regardless of the concerns for the safety of asylum seekers and of our communities.”

Claim ‘Aberdeen asylum seeker briefing shows Mr Allard made untrue comments’

Aberdeen’s Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik said he had been “astonished” by Mr Allard’s claims about being given a lack of information by the Home Office.

He said: “All elected members were given a brief with two sites being identified with proposed numbers being discussed.

“Councillor Allard has deliberately and intentionally made comments which he knew to be untrue given the briefing in August where sites were discussed.”

Mr Malik added that Aberdeen Labour “understands the concerns of the public when it comes to asylum seekers”.

But he accused Mr Allard and his SNP colleague MSP Kevin Stewart of sending mixed messages by “portraying support for asylum seekers – but not at designated Home Office sites”.

Asked about the increasing numbers, the Labour group boss added: “Aberdeen will require to take its share of asylum seekers as will other cities across Scotland.

“This will result in the council working with the Home Office to bring about suitable accommodation.”

‘To suggest this was a surprise is nonsense’

Former council co-leader Alex Nicoll insists the process was clarified to top brass in a “secret meeting” last week.

The SNP-turned-independent said: “I understand a secret meeting of senior officers and group leaders last week would have confirmed arrangements.

“These plans have been being developed for some time and to suggest Aberdeen City Council has been taken by surprise is nonsense.

“If the leadership is unaware of what is happening in our city then they should be considering their position.

“The Home Office have been clear in the increased numbers coming to Aberdeen and the administration leaders should have had this issue at the top of their in tray.”

The Home Office stressed that the recent moved formed part of plans to cease the use of hotels.

Read more: