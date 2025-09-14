Exclusive: Aberdeen to more than double asylum seeker intake to 800 as leaked email reveals plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Exclusive: Aberdeen to more than double asylum seeker intake to 800 as leaked email reveals plans

The confidential briefing detailed the exact numbers of people being taken from city hotels to live in the repurposed student accommodation complexes.

A briefing was sent to councillors explaining the latest Aberdeen asylum seeker plans - including stopping using the Patio hotel.
A briefing was sent to councillors explaining the latest Aberdeen asylum seeker plans - including stopping using the Patio hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

A leaked email has revealed that city leaders knew about plans to house asylum seekers in Aberdeen student accommodation at least a month ago.

Following mounting speculation, several people were moved from hotels they had been staying at for years in Aberdeen and Westhill to a complex in Rosemount on Friday.

It is expected that more will be moved into student halls on Don Street in Old Aberdeen as well.

Aberdeen City Council has opposed the use of these buildings, insisting that planning rules state they should only be for students.

And, as asylum seekers were being shuttled into the Farmers Hall site in Rosemount on Friday, the SNP’s council co-leader Christian Allard lashed out at the situation.

Deliveries arriving at Farmers Hall in Rosemount. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He told us that the Home Office “tells them very little”.

But now, a leaked briefing has revealed the level of detail the council was provided with as far back as August 13.

It also suggests the Home Office could stop using Aberdeen hotels completely in early 2026, while confirming plans to increase the number of asylum seekers in the city from around 350-400 to almost 800.

What does the briefing tell councillors?

The briefing was sent from Aberdeen’s families and communities boss Eleanor Sheppard at lunch time on Wednesday, August 13.

This email, seen by The Press and Journal, explains that changes are being rolled out as the number of beds needed in Aberdeen goes up to 798.

It states: “Officers have been advised that the Home Office plans to activate Don Street and Farmers Hall as dispersal accommodation sites for asylum seekers under the Home Office/Mears Group contract.”

The email stresses that the Home Office is the “decision maker”, while Aberdeen City Council “has limited influence”.

Taxis seen picking up men at the former Patio Hotel at Aberdeen Beach. Image:

It explains that this all stems from a “refresh” by the UK Government, where requirements of all local authorities were “reforecasted”.

As a result of this, “798 bedspaces” in Aberdeen have now been set aside for those seeking asylum.

It clarifies that this is only for people seeking asylum, and not for those “granted refugee status or leave to remain”.

What else does asylum seeker briefing tell Aberdeen leaders about the plans?

Ms Sheppard’s email explains that the student halls were chosen to assist with the transition from living in hotels to “more stable housing”.

Don Street, it adds, has capacity for 166 people and was due to “go live” in September.

Meanwhile, 130-capacity Farmers Hall was expected to “go live” in the first half of the month, which was what happened.

The Don Street accommodation. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The “vast majority” of those being accommodated in the student flats will be those “already residing in the local area”.

A total of 175 were set to move from Aberdeen’s Patio and Sure hotels.

Another 100 were to move from accommodation in Aberdeenshire, such as the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill.

And what help will they be given?

The asylum briefing tells Aberdeen City Council higher-ups that weekly forums will take place comprising representatives from various agencies.

It adds: “Officers will do all they can to maintain the positive community cohesion the city has seen to date.”

The email also notes that Home Office chiefs are “considering exiting” some sites in Aberdeen, like the pair of hotels, in early 2026.

But this relies on “successful dispersal rollout”.

Police ahead of a protest at Aberdeen's former Patio hotel.
Police ahead of a protest at Aberdeen’s former Patio hotel. Image: DC Thomson

And Ms Sheppard adds: “Demand, particularly resulting from small boat crossings over the summer, will need to be taken into account.”

What does Christian Allard say about leaked Aberdeen asylum seeker briefing?

Mr Allard stressed that the dates given in the email were “indicative only”, as he maintained the council was still given insufficient information.

He added: “The expectation from elected members and from the people of Aberdeen was always that the Home Office would have had to go through planning and not railroading their plans without a proper consultation process.

“The Home Office went on regardless of the concerns for the safety of asylum seekers and of our communities.”

Claim ‘Aberdeen asylum seeker briefing shows Mr Allard made untrue comments’

Aberdeen’s Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik said he had been “astonished” by Mr Allard’s claims about being given a lack of information by the Home Office.

He said: “All elected members were given a brief with two sites being identified with proposed numbers being discussed.

“Councillor Allard has deliberately and intentionally made comments which he knew to be untrue given the briefing in August where sites were discussed.”

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Malik added that Aberdeen Labour “understands the concerns of the public when it comes to asylum seekers”.

But he accused Mr Allard and his SNP colleague MSP Kevin Stewart of sending mixed messages by “portraying support for asylum seekers – but not at designated Home Office sites”.

Asked about the increasing numbers, the Labour group boss added: “Aberdeen will require to take its share of asylum seekers as will other cities across Scotland.

“This will result in the council working with the Home Office to bring about suitable accommodation.”

‘To suggest this was a surprise is nonsense’

Former council co-leader Alex Nicoll insists the process was clarified to top brass in a “secret meeting” last week.

The SNP-turned-independent said: “I understand a secret meeting of senior officers and group leaders last week would have confirmed arrangements.

“These plans have been being developed for some time and to suggest Aberdeen City Council has been taken by surprise is nonsense.

“If the leadership is unaware of what is happening in our city then they should be considering their position.

“The Home Office have been clear in the increased numbers coming to Aberdeen and the administration leaders should have had this issue at the top of their in tray.”

The Home Office stressed that the recent moved formed part of plans to cease the use of hotels.

Read more:

Conversation