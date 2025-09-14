‘Possible drugs misuse’ sparked Buckie High School police probe

One of two recent police probes at Buckie High School was sparked by ‘possible drugs misuse’.

Officers were called to the school on both Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting concerns among parents and the local community.

Now, police have confirmed that Wednesday’s call was due to concerns over possible drug misuse on school grounds.

Pupils were kept inside their first-period classrooms while police and school staff responded.

No drugs were found and officers gave “suitable advice and assistance”.

Headteacher Jemma Playfair also diffused social media rumours, confirming the incident did not involve a “knife or any dangerous weapon”.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s incident was described as a “significant disturbance in the playground” involving a “notable amount of young people”.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.15am on Wednesday, September 10 we received a report regarding concerns of possible drugs misuse in the grounds of a school in Buckie.

“Officers attended and enquiries were carried out alongside our education partners.

“No drugs were recovered. Suitable advice and assistance was given.”

Moray Council has been contacted for comment.