‘Possible drugs misuse’ sparked Buckie High School police probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Possible drugs misuse’ sparked Buckie High School police probe

Police were called to the school on Wednesday.

By Abbie Duncan
Buckie High School
Police were called to two incidents at Buckie High School last week. Image: Jason Hedges/DCTMedia.

One of two recent police probes at Buckie High School was sparked by ‘possible drugs misuse’.

Officers were called to the school on both Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting concerns among parents and the local community.

Now, police have confirmed that Wednesday’s call was due to concerns over possible drug misuse on school grounds.

Pupils were kept inside their first-period classrooms while police and school staff responded.

No drugs were found and officers gave “suitable advice and assistance”.

Headteacher Jemma Playfair also diffused social media rumours, confirming the incident did not involve a “knife or any dangerous weapon”.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s incident was described as a “significant disturbance in the playground” involving a “notable amount of young people”.

Police called to ‘possible drugs misuse’ at Buckie High School

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.15am on Wednesday, September 10 we received a report regarding concerns of possible drugs misuse in the grounds of a school in Buckie.

“Officers attended and enquiries were carried out alongside our education partners.

“No drugs were recovered. Suitable advice and assistance was given.”

Moray Council has been contacted for comment.

Conversation