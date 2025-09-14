King and Queen attend church service near Balmoral days before Trump state visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King and Queen attend church service near Balmoral days before Trump state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles as they were pictured in the back of a car near Balmoral Castle.

By Graham Fleming
The King and Queen were all smiles on their way to a Sunday church service. Image: Mike Boyd/PA Wire
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been pictured attending an Aberdeenshire church service today.

The royals were seen in their car on the way to Crathie Kirk this Sunday as their Balmoral getaway nears its end.

The two were seen all smiles before the service got underway this morning.

The King, 76, was seen wearing a kilt, with Camilla donning a green coat with a tartan lining before entering the Kirk.

The King and Queen pictured in the back of a maroon car. The King waves hello to the camera.
They attended the service this morning. Image: Peter Jolly
Three cars pictured driving from Balmoral to Crathie Kirk.
A convoy travelled to Crathie from Balmoral this morning. Image: Mike Boyd/PA Wire

The Church of Scotland parish has long served as the royals’ place of worship during their summer stay in Deeside.

The services are a regular fixture of their annual summer getaways to Balmoral.

But today’s service is believed to be the last they will attend in Royal Deeside before His Majesty travels to Windsor to welcome President Donald Trump during his state visit.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Mike Boyd/PA Wire
A police officer and sniffer dog on duty as King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk. Image: Mike Boyd/PA Wire

The US head of state, alongside his wife Melania, are set to be welcomed into Windsor Castle from Tuesday September 16 until Thursday September 18.

During that time, the couple will be welcomed by royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

They will also partake in a carriage procession through the estate and enjoy a white tie state banquet.

King and Queen regular attendees at Crathie Kirk

The King and Queen were also pictured at Crathie Kirk last week, alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer.

The couple joined the royals to mark the third anniversary of the King’s Accession, with elements of dress reflecting the period of royal mourning.

The sermon was delivered by the Right Reverend Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Famed actress Dame Joanna Lumley also attended that day, accompanied by Baroness Helena Kennedy.

Conversation