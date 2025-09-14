King and Queen attend church service near Balmoral days before Trump state visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been pictured attending an Aberdeenshire church service today.

The royals were seen in their car on the way to Crathie Kirk this Sunday as their Balmoral getaway nears its end.

The two were seen all smiles before the service got underway this morning.

The King, 76, was seen wearing a kilt, with Camilla donning a green coat with a tartan lining before entering the Kirk.

The Church of Scotland parish has long served as the royals’ place of worship during their summer stay in Deeside.

The services are a regular fixture of their annual summer getaways to Balmoral.

But today’s service is believed to be the last they will attend in Royal Deeside before His Majesty travels to Windsor to welcome President Donald Trump during his state visit.

The US head of state, alongside his wife Melania, are set to be welcomed into Windsor Castle from Tuesday September 16 until Thursday September 18.

During that time, the couple will be welcomed by royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

They will also partake in a carriage procession through the estate and enjoy a white tie state banquet.

King and Queen regular attendees at Crathie Kirk

The King and Queen were also pictured at Crathie Kirk last week, alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer.

The couple joined the royals to mark the third anniversary of the King’s Accession, with elements of dress reflecting the period of royal mourning.

The sermon was delivered by the Right Reverend Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Famed actress Dame Joanna Lumley also attended that day, accompanied by Baroness Helena Kennedy.