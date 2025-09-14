Former Aberdeen primary school has price slashed after failing to sell at auction

A derelict former Aberdeen primary school has had its price dropped after failing to sell at auction earlier this week.

Victoria Road School in Torry was listed at auction on September 11, with bidding starting at £315,000.

However, it appears that the building failed to sell as it will now go back under the hammer on Thursday, with bidding starting at £185,000.

Starting price for former Victoria Road School slashed

The 1.97-acre site has stood empty since 2008 and has fallen into serious disrepair.

Vandalism, fire damage and collapsed sections of the roof have left the building in poor condition throughout.

As a result, no internal inspections of the buildings have been allowed before the auction due to health and safety concerns.

The building was previously taken over by Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust in 2019.

The groups aimed to deliver 55 affordable flats, but their plans were scrapped in 2024 due to funding cuts.

Planning permission remains in place for around 50 flats, a nursery, community space, car parking and grounds.

However, the building will likely need to be demolished or extensively renovated by its future owner.

Bidding for Victoria Road School will take place online through Future Property Auctions.

