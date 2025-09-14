Former Aberdeen primary school has price slashed after failing to sell at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen primary school has price slashed after failing to sell at auction

The starting price for the derelict Victoria Road School has been reduced by more than £100,000.

By Abbie Duncan
The former Victoria Road School Aberdeen is back up at auction with the price reduced after it failed to sell last week. Image: Future Property Auctions
A derelict former Aberdeen primary school has had its price dropped after failing to sell at auction earlier this week.

Victoria Road School in Torry was listed at auction on September 11, with bidding starting at £315,000.

However, it appears that the building failed to sell as it will now go back under the hammer on Thursday, with bidding starting at £185,000.

Starting price for former Victoria Road School slashed

The 1.97-acre site has stood empty since 2008 and has fallen into serious disrepair.

Vandalism, fire damage and collapsed sections of the roof have left the building in poor condition throughout.

As a result, no internal inspections of the buildings have been allowed before the auction due to health and safety concerns.

The primary school has been empty since 2008 and will need to be fully renovated. Image: Future Property Auctions
Plans for the Torry school to become flats were scrapped due to funding issues. Image: Future Property Auctions
A map of the 1.97-acre Victoria Road School site. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The building was previously taken over by Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust in 2019.

The groups aimed to deliver 55 affordable flats, but their plans were scrapped in 2024 due to funding cuts.

Planning permission remains in place for around 50 flats, a nursery, community space, car parking and grounds.

However, the building will likely need to be demolished or extensively renovated by its future owner.

Bidding for Victoria Road School will take place online through Future Property Auctions.

