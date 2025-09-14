New BookBench signed by Graeme Shinnie honours Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win

A new sculpture celebrating Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Final triumph has been unveiled.

‘Worth the W-Eight’ has joined Clan Cancer Support’s BookBench campaign and will be showcased at the charity’s Farewell Weekend event at Aberdeen Music Hall next weekend.

The new BookBench aims to immortalise the moment Dons captain Graeme Shinnie hoisted the cup from the townhouse balcony, and is signed by the man himself.

It also depicts other highlights such as goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov’s crucial penalty save, Shayden Morris’s “goal,” and the pre-match tifo.

The bench is hoped to offer Dons fans a blend of “nostalgia, storytelling and vibrant illustration,” following the team’s first Scottish Cup win since 1990.

The sculpture was created by local artist and Aberdeen fan Ewen Milne, who waived his usual fee to work on the bench.

Ewen said: “Like so many fans, I felt unbelievably proud when Aberdeen went against the odds to win at Hampden earlier this year, so to get the chance to capture that in a piece of art was a real privilege. ”

BookBench hopefully a ‘hit’ with Aberdeen fans

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO, added that she hopes it’s a “hit” with Dons fans.

She said: “This sculpture celebrates the power of football to unite the city and its communities, and the fact that its sale at auction will help an important local charity provide lifeline services makes it all the more meaningful.

“We’d like to thank Ewen and the team at Aberdeen FC for their support in creating what we believe is an incredibly unique and iconic piece of art.

“This sculpture captures some of the most unforgettable moments from this year’s Scottish Cup weekend.

“We hope it will be a hit with Dons fans who can see it for the first time at our Farewell Weekend before it is given its forever home at our auction in October.”

Where can I see the BookBench?

The Worth the W-Eight Aberdeen FC BookBench will be on public display at the BookBench Trail’s Farewell Weekend on Saturday September 20 and Sunday September 21 at the Music Hall.

The event will offer members of the public access to an indoor display of all 41 large BookBench sculptures, and all 38 mini BookBench sculptures, which have been designed by local schools.

Most of the sculptures – including Worth the W-Eight – will be auctioned off on Wednesday October 8 to raise money for Clan Cancer Support.

You can place your bids online or attend the auction at The Chester Hotel.