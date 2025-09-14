New BookBench signed by Graeme Shinnie honours Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New BookBench signed by Graeme Shinnie honours Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win

The bench was created by Dons fan and artist Ewen Milne, who waived his fee to work on it.

By Graham Fleming
Ewen Milne, left, alongside Fiona Fernie at Pittodrie standing with the BookBench.
Ewen Milne, left, alongside Fiona Fernie at Pittodrie. Image: Supplied

A new sculpture celebrating Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Final triumph has been unveiled.

‘Worth the W-Eight’ has joined Clan Cancer Support’s BookBench campaign and will be showcased at the charity’s Farewell Weekend event at Aberdeen Music Hall next weekend.

The new BookBench aims to immortalise the moment Dons captain Graeme Shinnie hoisted the cup from the townhouse balcony, and is signed by the man himself.

It also depicts other highlights such as goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov’s crucial penalty save, Shayden Morris’s “goal,” and the pre-match tifo.

A picture of the BookBench.
The bench has been signed by the skipper, Graeme Shinnie.

The bench is hoped to offer Dons fans a blend of “nostalgia, storytelling and vibrant illustration,” following the team’s first Scottish Cup win since 1990.

The sculpture was created by local artist and Aberdeen fan Ewen Milne, who waived his usual fee to work on the bench.

Ewen said: “Like so many fans, I felt unbelievably proud when Aberdeen went against the odds to win at Hampden earlier this year, so to get the chance to capture that in a piece of art was a real privilege. ”

BookBench hopefully a ‘hit’ with Aberdeen fans

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO, added that she hopes it’s a “hit” with Dons fans.

She said: “This sculpture celebrates the power of football to unite the city and its communities, and the fact that its sale at auction will help an important local charity provide lifeline services makes it all the more meaningful.

“We’d like to thank Ewen and the team at Aberdeen FC for their support in creating what we believe is an incredibly unique and iconic piece of art.

“This sculpture captures some of the most unforgettable moments from this year’s Scottish Cup weekend.

“We hope it will be a hit with Dons fans who can see it for the first time at our Farewell Weekend before it is given its forever home at our auction in October.”

Where can I see the BookBench?

The Worth the W-Eight Aberdeen FC BookBench will be on public display at the BookBench Trail’s Farewell Weekend on Saturday September 20 and Sunday September 21 at the Music Hall.

The event will offer members of the public access to an indoor display of all 41 large BookBench sculptures, and all 38 mini BookBench sculptures, which have been designed by local schools.

Most of the sculptures – including Worth the W-Eight – will be auctioned off on Wednesday October 8 to raise money for Clan Cancer Support.

You can place your bids online or attend the auction at The Chester Hotel.

Conversation