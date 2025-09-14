A96 closed in both directions after crash near Nairn

The A96 is closed in both directions after a crash near Nairn.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the busy road at its Ardersier turn off just west of Nairn in the Highlands.

The exact details of the crash are unknown, but police and ambulance crews are understood to be in attendance.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the news, and have told motorists to use an alternative route.

Traffic could be seen building up at Blackcastle, east of Nairn, at around 7.30pm when the crash was reported.

Police have been contacted.