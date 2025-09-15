Police seal off streets in Merkinch area of Inverness amid ongoing incident

Police have sealed off a section of Merkinch in Inverness this morning with a cordon in place around Mr Chips on Telford St.

Officers are currently at the scene, and several police vehicles have been spotted in the area near the takeaway.

An area around Madras Street and Nelson Street are within the cordon.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Eyewitnesses describe police “swarming” the area as they went to work this morning.

We have contacted Police Scotland for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

