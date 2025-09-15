News Police seal off streets in Merkinch area of Inverness amid ongoing incident Officers are guarding the area around Mr Chips. By Louise Glen September 15 2025, 7:47 am September 15 2025, 7:47 am Share Police seal off streets in Merkinch area of Inverness amid ongoing incident Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6850331/inverness-police-cordon-merkinch-grant-street/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have cordoned off an area of Merkinch. Image: Supplied. Police have sealed off a section of Merkinch in Inverness this morning with a cordon in place around Mr Chips on Telford St. Officers are currently at the scene, and several police vehicles have been spotted in the area near the takeaway. An area around Madras Street and Nelson Street are within the cordon. Police at the scene in Merkinch. Image: Supplied. The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed. Eyewitnesses describe police “swarming” the area as they went to work this morning. We have contacted Police Scotland for more information. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
