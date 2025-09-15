A9 closed northbound between Slochd and Tomatin after two-vehicle crash

The A9 is currently closed northbound between Slochd and Tomatin following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported at around 7.10am on Monday September 15.

Emergency services are at the scene, and the road remains closed as officers work at the scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.

The A9 had been closed in both directions but the southbound lane has since reopened to traffic.

A police spokesperson said: “The A9 is currently closed northbound between Slochd and Tomatin following a two-vehicle crash.

“The incident was reported at around 7.10am on Monday September 15 2025.

“Emergency services are at the scene, and the road remains shut while the situation is dealt with.”

They added: “Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”

We have asked police and the Scottish Ambulance Service to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.