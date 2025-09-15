‘Save our club’: Inverness competitive bowlers in desperate plea for buyer to step up and keep Rollerbowl open

The Rollerbowl Youth Bowling Club (YBC) has issued a plea for a buyer to save their home at the Inverness bowling alley.

After 36 years, Rollerbowl, the family-run tenpin bowling alley on Culduthel Road, Inverness, is preparing to close its doors this October.

Owner Shahid Yusaf said the closure follows a steep financial decline, which he linked to the arrival of UK-wide rival Hollywood Bowl in Inverness earlier this year.

The closure of the 24-lane facility will mean the loss of 25 jobs and the home of the YBC.

The club’s 15 junior members include children with dyspraxia, autism, ADHD, and other social needs.

Many parents have said their children have found confidence, friendship and purpose through their time at the club.

At the most recent international event, Rollerbowl YBC boosted Scotland’s female participation by 50%.

Without the venue, Scotland risks losing full female team representation and facing a steep decline in youth involvement nationwide.

The youth club is calling on the public to back the local business before its closure.

‘The time to act is now,’ says youth club chairwoman

Frances Beveridge, chairwoman of Rollerbowl YBC, has appealed for a buyer to “come and save us” and is urging the public to back the venue by visiting.

She said: “The best outcome for the YBC and the community is that it is bought to continue its purpose as a bowling alley.

“We just can’t move to another place.”

Frances says the venue has the best facilities in Scotland when it comes to competitive bowling.

She noted how it is the only bowling alley in the area the club can use as other venues do not have full-size lanes needed for competitions.

“As a club we are urging the public to show their support by visiting Rollerbowl, booking lanes and sharing their stories,” she added.

“Every visit helps demonstrate the venue’s value to the community and strengthens the case to keep it as a bowling alley.”

Children ‘upset’ upon hearing of Rollerbowl closure in Inverness

On Saturday morning, the YBC children learned the venue would close, leaving many upset and uncertain about what comes next.

A youth bowler, 8, said: “It’s so much fun, I can’t believe I’m not going to be able to bowl with my friends any more.”

“What’s going to happen now? Can I still bowl for Scotland?” asked one of the young bowlers who represents the national team.

The staff’s answer was devastatingly: “We don’t know.”

Another younger bowler, 13, said: “I’m annoyed that I will have to give up a sport I love and have put so much time into developing my skills.”

One of the parents, who is also a committee member, said: “This is an integral part of family life.

“We are a bowling family, and we will do all we can to help our children to continue. We HAVE to bowl.”

Loss of Rollerbowl puts young players at risk

The YBC stated that the closest venue with the required facilities is at least a seven-hour round trip for the young bowlers.

This underlines how vital the venue is for young players representing their country.

A spokesperson from Scottish Tenpin Bowling said: “The Rollerbowl YBC has long been a cornerstone of our sport.

“The venue produces several athletes who currently represent Scotland at national and international levels.

“The closure will not only jeopardise these players’ development, but also the sustainability of one of our few remaining youth programmes.”

Inverness accounts for almost 25% of all youth sport bowling in Scotland, and its closure will create a major gap across the north of the country.

‘Please help us!’ pleads youth club

Before Rollerbowl’s closure in October, YBC are urging visitors to support the business in any way that they can.

YBC stated: “Rollerbowl is more than a bowling alley – it’s a lifeline for young people, a hub for inclusion and a proud part of Scotland’s sporting future.

“The time to act is now.

The YBC are asking residents in Inverness to continue to visit Rollerbowl and enjoy a game with friends and family.

“Losing this place would be devastating not just for us but for youth bowling across the country and the local community, they added.

“Please help us.”

Rollerbowl will remain open until the end of October.