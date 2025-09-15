Night events at The Drive at Haddo cancelled for ‘foreseeable future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Night events at The Drive at Haddo cancelled for ‘foreseeable future’

It follows complaints raised by the local community.

By Chris Cromar
James Evans and the team outside The Drive at Haddo.
The Drive at Haddo opened its doors in July. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire car cafe is cancelling evening events for the “foreseeable future” following concerns raised by the local community.

The Drive at Haddo, which opened in July and is located near Methlick, made the announcement on Facebook today.

The venue – which used to house cafe Formartine’s – has become popular with car enthusiasts since opening in the summer.

Outside of The Drive at Haddo.
The Drive at Haddo is located near Methlick. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Groups meet and show off their cars and motorbikes, which has seen some of the world’s finest vehicles visit, including Ferraris and Porsches.

Fish and chips, curry and wings nights have been put on, which have been described by the cafe as being “such a brilliant success and fun time for everyone involved”.

The cafe, which is dog friendly, also has a good selection of food on the menu to cater for hungry petrol heads.

These include the motorsport-themed Knockhill loaded fries, named after the famous Fife racetrack.

Cars at The Drive at Haddo.
Many cars have gathered at the cafe since it opened in the summer. Image: The Drive at Haddo.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Drive at Haddo co-owner Will Hanekom said: “We recognise and respect the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with our neighbours.

“We believe that this step is the most appropriate way to demonstrate our commitment to listening and responding to those concerns.

“Our aim has always been to provide a welcoming space that benefits both the cafe and the wider community.

“While evening events have been enjoyed by many, we fully acknowledge that their impact on the local area must be carefully considered.”

The Drive at Haddo exploring ‘potential solutions’

He continued: “We are now working closely with stakeholders to explore potential solutions that will allow us to preserve the cafe’s role as a vibrant community hub while ensuring the comfort and wellbeing of everyone impacted.

“We remain committed to finding a constructive way forward and to strengthening the valued relationship we have with the local community, which is at the heart of everything we do.”

Outside of Haddo House.
The Drive at Haddo is located near Haddo House. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Drive at Haddo also made it “very clear” that their closest neighbours are in “full support” of their business.

Located next to the National Trust for Scotland-run Haddo Estate, a spokeswoman for the conversation charity said: “The Trust has not made any formal complaints regarding The Drive at Haddo.”

