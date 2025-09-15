Night events at The Drive at Haddo cancelled for ‘foreseeable future’

An Aberdeenshire car cafe is cancelling evening events for the “foreseeable future” following concerns raised by the local community.

The Drive at Haddo, which opened in July and is located near Methlick, made the announcement on Facebook today.

The venue – which used to house cafe Formartine’s – has become popular with car enthusiasts since opening in the summer.

Groups meet and show off their cars and motorbikes, which has seen some of the world’s finest vehicles visit, including Ferraris and Porsches.

Fish and chips, curry and wings nights have been put on, which have been described by the cafe as being “such a brilliant success and fun time for everyone involved”.

The cafe, which is dog friendly, also has a good selection of food on the menu to cater for hungry petrol heads.

These include the motorsport-themed Knockhill loaded fries, named after the famous Fife racetrack.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Drive at Haddo co-owner Will Hanekom said: “We recognise and respect the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with our neighbours.

“We believe that this step is the most appropriate way to demonstrate our commitment to listening and responding to those concerns.

“Our aim has always been to provide a welcoming space that benefits both the cafe and the wider community.

“While evening events have been enjoyed by many, we fully acknowledge that their impact on the local area must be carefully considered.”

The Drive at Haddo exploring ‘potential solutions’

He continued: “We are now working closely with stakeholders to explore potential solutions that will allow us to preserve the cafe’s role as a vibrant community hub while ensuring the comfort and wellbeing of everyone impacted.

“We remain committed to finding a constructive way forward and to strengthening the valued relationship we have with the local community, which is at the heart of everything we do.”

The Drive at Haddo also made it “very clear” that their closest neighbours are in “full support” of their business.

Located next to the National Trust for Scotland-run Haddo Estate, a spokeswoman for the conversation charity said: “The Trust has not made any formal complaints regarding The Drive at Haddo.”