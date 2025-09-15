Elgin nursery ordered to improve security after gate left open for 35 minutes

Inspectors say children at an Elgin nursery ‘did not always experience a safe environment’ after a car park gate was left open for 35 minutes.

Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre – Southfield has been ordered to improve security after an unannounced visit from the Care Inspectorate last month.

The facility was evaluated as “adequate” for its care play and learning; setting; and leadership, and “good” for its staff team.

A spokesperson for the New Elgin nursery said they acknowledge the findings of the Care Inspectorate’s report and take them very seriously.

What were the Care Inspectorate report’s key findings?

In a report published today, it was noted that “children did not always experience a safe environment as arrangements for the security within the garden were not always well considered.

“On one occasion, a gate to the car park was left open for approximately 35 minutes.

“This meant there was the potential for children to leave the setting unaccompanied or for members of the public to enter.”

The nursery was also criticised for not regularly informing families about their child’s development.

Parents told inspectors: ‘There is never anything significant reported specific to my child” and “I haven’t been updated with how they are getting on.”

There were also areas for improvement that inspectors say were not met from the last inspection, relating to how children’s progress is recorded and providing appropriate changing facilities.

Inspectors acknowledged that a new nappy changing unit had been installed, but arrangements “did not consistently follow best practice guidance”.

The report also noted that the toilet facilities were not well-maintained, increasing the potential risk for infection.

The nursery had been ordered to improve on this on January 10 2024, but the report stated: “Effective systems were not in place to identify maintenance issues and monitor infection prevention and control measures.

“For example, toilet facilities were not well-maintained and were unable to be effectively cleaned. This increased the risk of spread of infection.”

However, staff were described as “warm, kind and caring in their approach” and “deployed across the setting taking account of their varying skills, which meant children experienced good quality care.”

Comments from parents included: “The staff are friendly and seem to understand my children’s emotions well” and “staff have been so welcoming, helpful and reassuring.”

Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre responds to report

The nursery manager and owner of the Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre said: “We acknowledge the findings of the Care Inspectorate’s report and take them very seriously.

“We also recognise there are areas where we must improve.”

“Our focus is on embedding consistency across all aspects of practice.

“We are confident that this work is already making a difference.

“We are also determined to build on our strengths and return to the high standards our families expect and deserve.

“Our priority will always be the children — to ensure they are safe, nurtured, and engaged in high-quality play and learning every day.

“We are proud of the commitment of our staff team, who go above and beyond for the children and families we support.

“We value the trust, partnership, and encouragement of our parents and carers, who play an important role in our nursery community.”