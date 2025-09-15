Elgin nursery ordered to improve security after gate left open for 35 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin nursery ordered to improve security after gate left open for 35 minutes

The Care Inspectorate has published a new report following an unannounced inspection of The Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre in Elgin.

By Regan Parsons
The Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre acknowledges the inspection findings. Image: Google
Inspectors say children at an Elgin nursery ‘did not always experience a safe environment’ after a car park gate was left open for 35 minutes.

Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre – Southfield has been ordered to improve security after an unannounced visit from the Care Inspectorate last month.

The facility was evaluated as “adequate” for its care play and learning; setting; and leadership, and “good” for its staff team.

A spokesperson for the New Elgin nursery said they acknowledge the findings of the Care Inspectorate’s report and take them very seriously.

What were the Care Inspectorate report’s key findings?

In a report published today, it was noted that “children did not always experience a safe environment as arrangements for the security within the garden were not always well considered.

“On one occasion, a gate to the car park was left open for approximately 35 minutes.

“This meant there was the potential for children to leave the setting unaccompanied or for members of the public to enter.”

The nursery was also criticised for not regularly informing families about their child’s development.

Parents told inspectors: ‘There is never anything significant reported specific to my child” and “I haven’t been updated with how they are getting on.”

There were also areas for improvement that inspectors say were not met from the last inspection, relating to how children’s progress is recorded and providing appropriate changing facilities.

Inspectors acknowledged that a new nappy changing unit had been installed, but arrangements “did not consistently follow best practice guidance”.

The report also noted that the toilet facilities were not well-maintained, increasing the potential risk for infection.

The nursery had been ordered to improve on this on January 10 2024, but the report stated: “Effective systems were not in place to identify maintenance issues and monitor infection prevention and control measures.

“For example, toilet facilities were not well-maintained and were unable to be effectively cleaned. This increased the risk of spread of infection.”

However, staff were described as “warm, kind and caring in their approach” and “deployed across the setting taking account of their varying skills, which meant children experienced good quality care.”

Comments from parents included: “The staff are friendly and seem to understand my children’s emotions well” and “staff have been so welcoming, helpful and reassuring.”

Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre responds to report

The nursery manager and owner of the Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre said: “We acknowledge the findings of the Care Inspectorate’s report and take them very seriously.

“We also recognise there are areas where we must improve.”

“Our focus is on embedding consistency across all aspects of practice.

“We are confident that this work is already making a difference.

“We are also determined to build on our strengths and return to the high standards our families expect and deserve.

“Our priority will always be the children — to ensure they are safe, nurtured, and engaged in high-quality play and learning every day.

“We are proud of the commitment of our staff team, who go above and beyond for the children and families we support.

“We value the trust, partnership, and encouragement of our parents and carers, who play an important role in our nursery community.”

Conversation