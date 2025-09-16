Meet the volunteers of Invergordon’s cruise port as they share tales of celebrity visitors and CIA agents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the volunteers of Invergordon’s cruise port as they share tales of celebrity visitors and CIA agents

The small team of locals welcome passengers from across the world to the Highlands.

By Abbie Duncan
From left: Invergordon Port volunteers (l-r) Volunteers George Carson, Bernard Doyle, Angie Bowers, Rosie MacCulloch and Eileen Doyle. Image: Supplied.

When cruise ships dock at the Port of Cromarty Firth, some of the first faces Invergordon’s visitors see are a dedicated team of volunteers.

The small group of locals start as early as 7am, and are always ready to offer a warm welcome to the Highland’s latest arrivals.

Many members of the team have been volunteering for nearly two decades.

Among them are Bernard and Eileen Doyle, who have recently retired after 17 years of service.

The couple were among the first to sign up when the cruise welcome programme was launched.

The group is now encouraging others to do the same.

“We’ve loved every minute,” said Eileen, 75. “People return year after year and remember us – it’s been a joy.”

Invergordon Port volunteers with stories to tell

Bernard, who will turn 80 later this year, added: “When someone comes back after a day out and says thank you for your advice, that’s the satisfaction.”

To celebrate their retirement, the Doyles will head off on a cruise of their own – a 56-day trip around the Mediterranean.

With their departure, only three volunteers remain.

Invergordon Port volunteers Bernard and Eileen Doyle wearing bright orange hi-vis vests standing beside a cruise ship.
Volunteers Bernard and Eileen Doyle are retiring after 17 years. Image: Supplied

Among the remaining volunteers are Rosie MacCulloch, 73, and her partner George Carson, 72.

The Invergordon couple have also been volunteering for the last 17 years.

Rosie said: “I just love talking to people and helping them get the most out of their time here.”

“Why do we do it? It keeps us out of the nursing home,” George laughed. “We’ve met authors, pop stars – even a CIA agent.”

Famous faces at the port

Originally from Clydebank, George worked at Partick Thistle F.C for nearly 30 years.

Although he wasn’t a stranger to celebrity, George said the cruise terminal welcomes a surprising amount of famous faces.

Drifters star Ray Lewis, centre front, has visited the port. Image: Submitted.

George said: “Ray Lewis, the lead singer of the Drifters, well, drifted into our port one day. I’m a huge fan so that was quite exciting.”

The team has also greeted other stars, including baking legend Mary Berry, and even an off-duty CIA agent.

George said: “We had a CIA agent on board, obviously I don’t know his name, because he wouldn’t tell me.

“We were having a chat, at the end he handed me something. He said ‘don’t ask me anything about this, if I tell you I have to kill you’.

“He gave me a badge from the Central Intelligence Office of America, we have a display cabinet and we keep various things people give us, so our CIA medal is sat in there.

“My favourite was an ex-US Navy seal, he had quite a chequered past and a lot of stories.

“You just never know who you’ll meet with these cruises.”

Legendary baker Mary Berry holds up a dish of delicious food.
TV cooking legend Mary Berry whipped up some excitement when she visited Invergordon. Image: BBC

Despite being at the port nearly every cruise day, George has no desire to go on a cruise  himself.

“We did a few three-day trips with Princess Cruises, they asked us to come aboard and we would give talks to guests about the Highlands.

“Cruises are not for me, three days was enough, I think I’d get bored and I like to do my own thing.”

A warm welcome to Invergordon

The team meets people from all over the world and provide advice to help visitors get the most out of the highlands.

They are looking for more volunteers to step forward and help out at the port.

George added: “It is so interesting to meet people from across the world and hear their stories. We really enjoy it, it’s nice to know we have helped them enjoy their time here.”

Newer volunteer Angie Bowers, 72, a former special needs educator who previously worked in security at the Port, has also enjoyed her new role.

She said: “I’ve loved getting involved. It gets you out and about and keeps you active.”

To thank them for their dedication, the volunteers were recently invited aboard the Regal Princess for a celebratory lunch by the Port of Cromarty Firth.

