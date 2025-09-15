A9 closed north of Dornoch due to crash

The A9 is closed north of Dornoch due to a crash.

Emergency services were called to the Inverness to Thurso road at about 2.15pm on Monday.

The incident took place near Cambusavie, north of Dornoch.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road has been closed in both directions as a result.

An update shared by Traffic Scotland states: “The A9 is currently closed in both directions at Cambusavie due to a collision.

“Police are on scene.

“Traffic still slow in the area.”

A 34-mile diversion has been put in place northbound and southbound.

Motorists are being advised to travel via the A949, the A936 and the A939, from Clashmore to Mound Rock and vice versa.

A police spokesperson said: “The A9 at Cambusavie, north of Dornoch is closed following a road crash which we were called to around 2.15pm today, Monday September 15.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.