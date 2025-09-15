Two people die at scene of crash on A9 near Slochd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people die at scene of crash on A9 near Slochd

A 45-year-old woman and 43-year-old man died in the crash.

By Ellie Milne
Two people have died following a crash on the A9 near Slochd.

The crash took place between Inverness and Aviemore at about 7.10am on Monday.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta car and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The occupants of the car, a 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two males who had been travelling in the van were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

They have both been discharged.

The road was closed for almost eight hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

It was reopened to traffic at about 2.45pm.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, from the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both people who died.

“Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist our inquiry to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0441 of September 15.”

