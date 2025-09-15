Two people die at scene of crash on A9 near Slochd

Two people have died following a crash on the A9 near Slochd.

The crash took place between Inverness and Aviemore at about 7.10am on Monday.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta car and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The occupants of the car, a 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two males who had been travelling in the van were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

They have both been discharged.

The road was closed for almost eight hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

It was reopened to traffic at about 2.45pm.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, from the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both people who died.

“Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist our inquiry to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0441 of September 15.”