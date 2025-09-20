Best pictures as hundreds tackle Beast Race in Banchory

Hundreds of brave competitors took part in the Beast Race in Banchory on Saturday.

Ready to ‘beast’ themselves, runners tackled a gruelling 10km obstacle course through tough Scottish terrain.

Featuring giant water slides, dunks in icy loch water, thick mud, and swamp crossings, the race included more than 30 obstacles.

Participants could enter as part of a team or take on the challenge solo.

P&J photographer, Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.