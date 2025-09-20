News Best pictures as hundreds tackle Beast Race in Banchory Thick mud, icy water, water slides and more. See the best pictures from the Beast Race in Banchory. Crawling through the mud at the Beast Race 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson September 20 2025, 3:36 pm September 20 2025, 3:36 pm Share Best pictures as hundreds tackle Beast Race in Banchory Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6851041/10km-obstacle-race-banchory-beast-race-photo-gallery/ Copy Link Hundreds of brave competitors took part in the Beast Race in Banchory on Saturday. Ready to ‘beast’ themselves, runners tackled a gruelling 10km obstacle course through tough Scottish terrain. Featuring giant water slides, dunks in icy loch water, thick mud, and swamp crossings, the race included more than 30 obstacles. Participants could enter as part of a team or take on the challenge solo. P&J photographer, Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action. They’re off! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson All smiles at the start. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the haybales. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Pain etched on the face of this competitor! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Smiles as these competitors climb out of the water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The slide! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The log pull. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the bales they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A chilly swim. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Climbing out of the water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The log pull. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over he goes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson It’s hard work climbing out of there! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the bales. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Enjoying the day! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson You can do it! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A helping hand over the bales. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the slippery obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A swim to the edge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Chilly waters! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Smiles in the mud. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Exhausting! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Pull up the muddy slope. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the bales. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Steady running between the obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Slippery mud! mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the ladder. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Oft that’s cold! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Through the mud. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Paparazzi at the top of the slope. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Smiling through the pain! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Covered in mud! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over the slippery obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Control that breathing! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Yes, I did it! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A big turn out for the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Out of the mud. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Looking a little shocked after this obstacle! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Over they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Climb down or just jump? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A thumbs up for the Beast Race!. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson We did it! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Beast Race 2025 medals. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson