Best pictures as hundreds tackle Beast Race in Banchory

Thick mud, icy water, water slides and more. See the best pictures from the Beast Race in Banchory.

Crawling through the mud at the Beast Race 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crawling through the mud at the Beast Race 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

Hundreds of brave competitors took part in the Beast Race in Banchory on Saturday.

Ready to ‘beast’ themselves, runners tackled a gruelling 10km obstacle course through tough Scottish terrain.

Featuring giant water slides, dunks in icy loch water, thick mud, and swamp crossings, the race included more than 30 obstacles.

Participants could enter as part of a team or take on the challenge solo.

P&J photographer, Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.

They’re off! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All smiles at the start. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the haybales. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pain etched on the face of this competitor! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles as these competitors climb out of the water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The slide! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The log pull. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the bales they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A chilly swim. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Climbing out of the water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The log pull. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over he goes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It’s hard work climbing out of there! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the bales. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the day! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
You can do it! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A helping hand over the bales. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the slippery obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A swim to the edge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Chilly waters! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles in the mud. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Exhausting! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pull up the muddy slope. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the bales. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Steady running between the obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Slippery mud! mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the ladder. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Oft that’s cold! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Through the mud. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Paparazzi at the top of the slope. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiling through the pain! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Covered in mud! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over the slippery obstacles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Control that breathing! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Yes, I did it! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A big turn out for the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Out of the mud. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Looking a little shocked after this obstacle! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Climb down or just jump? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A thumbs up for the Beast Race!. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
We did it! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Beast Race 2025 medals. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson