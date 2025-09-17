Aberdeen bride shocked as groom sings during wedding on Married at First Sight

A new trailer for the upcoming series of Married at First Sight UK shows a sneak peek at the wedding of a bride from Aberdeen.

Sarah Gillanders, a recruitment consultant from the north-east, is one of 18 singles taking part in the 2025 series of the hit E4 show.

It is scheduled to return to screens at 9pm on Sunday September 21.

The new brides and grooms will meet for the first time at the altar before heading off on luxury honeymoons.

From there, they will move in together and attend dinner parties with the other couples.

They’ll also take part in commitment ceremonies as part of the “experiment”.

And as always, they will be supported through the process by relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

Singing groom features in Married at First Sight UK teaser

A teaser trailer shared by Channel 4 ahead of the series premiere has given a first look at some of the wedding ceremonies.

Aberdeen bride Sarah is featured saying “oh my God” as she walks down the aisle to meet her groom, Dean.

The 31-year-old, a team building host from West London, is then seen bursting into song at the top table during their reception.

He announces “this is a little song” as the bridesmaids cover their faces.

Viewers will have to tune in to the show next week to see Sarah’s full reaction to Dean’s performance.

The 31-year-old Aberdonian said she signed up to the show after dating “every eligible bachelor in her hometown”.

Her profile on the show’s website states: “Ever since her mum passed away, Sarah has wanted to ‘do her mother proud’ and settle down with the nicest guy in the world.

“Sarah’s dad (pending on his approval, of course) is desperate for her to walk down the aisle to the perfect guy.

“Will the experts be able to make her dreams come true?”