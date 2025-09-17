Aberdeen bride shocked as groom sings during wedding on Married at First Sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bride shocked as groom sings during wedding on Married at First Sight

Sarah Gillanders, from Aberdeen, will appear in the upcoming series of the E4 show.

By Ellie Milne
Sarah Gillanders, from Aberdeen, features in the new teaser trailer for Married at First Sight UK. Image: Channel 4.

A new trailer for the upcoming series of Married at First Sight UK shows a sneak peek at the wedding of a bride from Aberdeen.

Sarah Gillanders, a recruitment consultant from the north-east, is one of 18 singles taking part in the 2025 series of the hit E4 show.

It is scheduled to return to screens at 9pm on Sunday September 21.

The new brides and grooms will meet for the first time at the altar before heading off on luxury honeymoons.

From there, they will move in together and attend dinner parties with the other couples.

They’ll also take part in commitment ceremonies as part of the “experiment”.

And as always, they will be supported through the process by relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

31-year-old Sarah Gillanders, from Aberdeen, is set to marry a stranger on the latest series of Married at First Sight UK. Image: Channel 4.

Singing groom features in Married at First Sight UK teaser

A teaser trailer shared by Channel 4 ahead of the series premiere has given a first look at some of the wedding ceremonies.

Aberdeen bride Sarah is featured saying “oh my God” as she walks down the aisle to meet her groom, Dean.

The 31-year-old, a team building host from West London, is then seen bursting into song at the top table during their reception.

Dean fixing his bow tie in a still from Married at First Sight UK 2025
Groom Dean is from West London. Image: Channel 4.

He announces “this is a little song” as the bridesmaids cover their faces.

Viewers will have to tune in to the show next week to see Sarah’s full reaction to Dean’s performance.

The 31-year-old Aberdonian said she signed up to the show after dating “every eligible bachelor in her hometown”.

Julia-Ruth and Sarah in MAFS episode one
Sarah features in the upcoming series of the E4 show. Image: Channel 4.

Her profile on the show’s website states: “Ever since her mum passed away, Sarah has wanted to ‘do her mother proud’ and settle down with the nicest guy in the world.

“Sarah’s dad (pending on his approval, of course) is desperate for her to walk down the aisle to the perfect guy.

“Will the experts be able to make her dreams come true?”

Conversation