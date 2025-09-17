Man caught on CCTV stealing sofas from ‘abandoned’ Dalmally Hotel

A thief who drove more than 80 miles to steal from an “abandoned hotel” in the Highlands has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Paul Walbancke, 42, helped himself to three couches from the Dalmally Hotel after spotting an online video claiming the property was empty.

The 42-year-old and another person turned up at the hotel in a rental van at 6am on July 7 2024, thinking no one would notice.

Dalmally Hotel was closed at the time

But the theft was caught on CCTV, and the pair were filmed removing items from the hotel.

Depute fiscal Fergus Warner said: “The locus is a hotel and that at the time was closed and had been since Covid, but it was not derelict.

“At 6am the accused arrived at the hotel with a rental van from Arnold Clark.

“He was seen on CCTV with an unidentified male at the property, and they were seen to remove three sofa chairs.

“There is no value for these, as the company was unable to provide that information.

“This hotel is owned by MGM Muthu, and is part of a larger group of hotels.

“The hotel was insecure.”

Defence agent Graeme Wright described his client’s behaviour as “a moment of stupidity”.

“There was a video online from Urban Explorers that showed the Dalmally Hotel,” he explained. “He saw in the video that the hotel was unused.

“My client went to the hotel on the basis that it was a disused place.

“When he got there, he saw a wrapped mattress and thought it might not be disused.

“He took the items and took them to another hotel in Glasgow and they were used there.”

Premeditated theft at Dalmally Hotel was not a moment of madness

Dad-of-three Walbancke was described as “unemployed, single and looking for a job”.

Mr Wright continued: “He is hugely apologetic and realises that this was not the right thing to do, and wants to apologise to the court.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “This was quite clearly premeditated to take stuff that wasn’t yours and had a vehicle to take the items away.

“You are a mature man with no previous convictions.

“Because this was premeditated, I cannot describe this as a moment of madness, but I take the view it is uncharacteristic.

“You will now have a crime of dishonesty against your name.”

Walbancke, of Brakenhill Drive, Hamilton, was ordered to complete 54 hours of unpaid work.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat