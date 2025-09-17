Man caught on CCTV stealing sofas from ‘abandoned’ Dalmally Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man caught on CCTV stealing sofas from ‘abandoned’ Dalmally Hotel

He and another person had seen the hotel on Facebook page Urban Explorers.

By Louise Glen
Dalmally Hotel
A man has been sentenced after stealing furniture from Dalmally Hotel. Image: Muthu Dalmally Hotel.

A thief who drove more than 80 miles to steal from an “abandoned hotel” in the Highlands has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Paul Walbancke, 42, helped himself to three couches from the Dalmally Hotel after spotting an online video claiming the property was empty.

The 42-year-old and another person turned up at the hotel in a rental van at 6am on July 7 2024, thinking no one would notice.

Dalmally Hotel was closed at the time

But the theft was caught on CCTV, and the pair were filmed removing items from the hotel.

Depute fiscal Fergus Warner said: “The locus is a hotel and that at the time was closed and had been since Covid, but it was not derelict.

“At 6am the accused arrived at the hotel with a rental van from Arnold Clark.

“He was seen on CCTV with an unidentified male at the property, and they were seen to remove three sofa chairs.

“There is no value for these, as the company was unable to provide that information.

Oban Sheriff Court
The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This hotel is owned by MGM Muthu, and is part of a larger group of hotels.

“The hotel was insecure.”

Defence agent Graeme Wright described his client’s behaviour as “a moment of stupidity”.

“There was a video online from Urban Explorers that showed the Dalmally Hotel,” he explained. “He saw in the video that the hotel was unused.

“My client went to the hotel on the basis that it was a disused place.

“When he got there, he saw a wrapped mattress and thought it might not be disused.

“He took the items and took them to another hotel in Glasgow and they were used there.”

Premeditated theft at Dalmally Hotel was not a moment of madness

Dad-of-three Walbancke was described as “unemployed, single and looking for a job”.

Mr Wright continued: “He is hugely apologetic and realises that this was not the right thing to do, and wants to apologise to the court.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “This was quite clearly premeditated to take stuff that wasn’t yours and had a vehicle to take the items away.

“You are a mature man with no previous convictions.

“Because this was premeditated, I cannot describe this as a moment of madness, but I take the view it is uncharacteristic.

“You will now have a crime of dishonesty against your name.”

Walbancke, of Brakenhill Drive, Hamilton, was ordered to complete 54 hours of unpaid work.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat