Star pulls out of Busted v McFly tour weeks before Aberdeen P&J Live gig

The singer announced the news just before the first show.

By Shanay Taylor
James Bourne performing with Busted at Aberdeen's P&J Live.
James Bourne pulls out of tour ahead of Aberdeen gig. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fans heading to see Busted and McFly in Aberdeen this month will be missing a familiar face on stage.

It comes after James Bourne announced he has been forced to step away from the joint tour due to health concerns.

The two chart-topping groups, who first found fame in the early 2000s, launched their Busted vs McFly tour in Birmingham this week.

But just hours before the first gig, Busted’s James Bourne revealed he would not be taking part.

Busted at Aberdeen's P&J Live.
Busted performing at P&J Live a couple of years ago. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Busted star pulls out of tour, weeks before Aberdeen gig

In a heartfelt statement, the 41-year-old explained on social media:

“The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as I’ve been all year for this tour to begin, I’m really sorry to say that over the last eight days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows.

“There’s a lot of information I still don’t have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now.

“I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It’s still going to be an amazing show and I will miss being there!

“See you all as soon as possible. JB”.

Aberdeen show to go ahead as planned

James Bourne won’t be taking to the stage in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While Bourne hopes to rejoin the tour further down the line, the Aberdeen concert remains scheduled to go ahead as planned with the remaining band members.

Thousands of fans are expected to turn out at the P&J Live on Tuesday, September 30. Further information about the upcoming concert can be found here.

