Holidaymaker busted woman’s nose in Oban pub fight

The woman needed stiches after Christopher Giles, 61, punched her.

By Louise Glen
Oban Sheriff Court heard the case of an oban pub fight
The case called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A holidaymaker burst a woman’s nose in a street brawl outside an Oban pub.

Christopher Giles, 61, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted assault.

He claimed that he didn’t mean to punch the woman, but his memory of the evening was a “little sketchy”.

Fiscal depute Fergus Warner told the court: “At around 7.30pm on March 15 2025, the complainer and her partner were drinking in the Claredon Hotel in Oban.

Oban pub fight broke out after night of drinking at Claredon Hotel

“The accused was also present and was consuming alcohol.

“About two hours later, an argument broke out between the accused and the couple.

“Words were exchanged with the complainer’s partner, and she suggested they all step outside to calm down.

“But once outside, Giles punched the woman in the face, hitting her on the nose and causing it to bleed.”

The oban pub fight continued at Lorn And Islands Hospital
Lorne and Islands Hospital, where the woman was treated for a burst nose. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Police were called and found Giles with cuts to his face and pain in his knee. He was taken to Oban Hospital, where the injured woman was also receiving treatment for her nose.

While in police custody, Giles initially said: “I am really sorry for all this.” But later added: “I dropped her like a bag of s***e, I’ll admit that.”

Defence agent Graeme Wright said: “There was friction in the bar and then a skirmish outside. My client has little memory of the incident due to his intoxication.

Sheriff warns of serious consequences following Oban pub fight

“He intended to hit the woman’s partner — but it was still an assault, and he deeply regrets it.”

Giles, who had no previous convictions, was said to be “ashamed” by his actions.

Sheriff Euan Cameron told him: “You are a mature man with no previous convictions.

“At the very best, you got yourself into a fight that left a woman needing stitches. That is a serious offence.”

Social work reports were called for, and the case will return to court on October 15. Giles, of Hinkerway in Eyemouth, was released on bail in the meantime.

