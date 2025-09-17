Top Aberdeen football club blasts location chosen for city’s fourth Cruyff Court

An Aberdeen amateur football club has hit out at the choice of site for the city’s fourth Cruyff Court.

Like the three existing courts named after Aberdeen’s footballing heroes, it’s hoped the one proposed for Kincorth Field will improve access to sporting facilities.

But Kincorth AFC, who play there, claim a full-size kids’ pitch will be lost if the new facility is put in what they say is the “completely wrong” area of the suburb.

The club was founded in 1984 to tackle social problems in the area and has around 200 players, from its adult team to the kids playing for Kincorth Emirates.

Senior figures at the club believe the Cruyff Court proposal is a “fantastic opportunity” for the area and young people.

But they are adamant building on Kincorth Field will actually mean “less space for football” and “less opportunity for our children”.

And they say it would be a “massive blow to a club that has been building community spirit for over 40 years”.

Kincorth pitches at ‘heart of our community’

“This isn’t just a football pitch,” the club said in a statement.

“It is the heart of our community and a safe place in a deprived area where kids can learn, play and dream.”

The club “fully supports” the idea of a Cruyff Court and basketball facilities in the Kincorth area.

But it believes there are three other sites available in the area that would not adversely impact Kincorth Field or children’s football.

“Our kids should not have to lose out because of poor planning,” the club added.

“The Cruyff Court deserves a place in Kincorth, but not at the expense of the pitches our children rely on.”

Just what is a Cruyff Court?

The “Garden Estate” is in line to become the fourth area of the city to get a Cruyff Court – named after the late Dutch footballer Johann Cruyff.

They offer a small enclosed football pitch and associated facilities.

There are already three in Aberdeen, with their creation supported by the Denis Law Legacy Trust, Aberdeen City Council and the Cruyff Foundation.

Each is named after a local football hero and located at Catherine Street (Denis Law), Torry (Neale Cooper) and Tillydrone (Willie Miller).

Councillor says ‘Something has obviously gone wrong’

Three of the area’s councillors have also come out against the Kincorth Playing Field being used as a location.

It came out top in a public consultation.

But Conservative Richard Brooks says that choice is being challenged by both Kincorth AFC and Kincorth Community Council.

“They are challenging the public consultation, stating that some of the results are from people out with the Kincorth postcode,” Councillor Brooks said.

“Councillor Alex Nicoll and I are in the process of making internal enquiries to find out how the option everyone we meet in the community is against came out on top.

“Something has obviously gone wrong.”

‘Teams using the pitches have been treated shabbily’

Councillor Nicoll himself added: “Councillors proposing the location appeared unaware of the hugely successful teams that use the existing pitches.

“They have worked long and hard to return a successful community programme to the area.

“They have invested in maintenance and development of the facilities and are being treated very shabbily by the administration.”

Call for council to find ‘right location’

Labour councillor Lynn Thomson believes the whole thing has been “quite a long and sorry tale from the outset”.

“I think a Cruyff Court would be a fantastic facility for the community but in the right location,” she said.

A final decision on its location is expected to be made on November 5.

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment.