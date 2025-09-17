Top Aberdeen football club blasts location chosen for city’s fourth Cruyff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top Aberdeen football club blasts location chosen for city’s fourth Cruyff Court

The new pitch is expected to be built in Kincorth - but opponents say the site will actually hurt participation in the sport.

By Chris Cromar
Champion Street 2025 at Kincorth Playing Field.
Kincorth Playing Field played host to Champion Street 2025 in the summer. Image: Ethan Williams.

An Aberdeen amateur football club has hit out at the choice of site for the city’s fourth Cruyff Court.

Like the three existing courts named after Aberdeen’s footballing heroes, it’s hoped the one proposed for Kincorth Field will improve access to sporting facilities.

But Kincorth AFC, who play there, claim a full-size kids’ pitch will be lost if the new facility is put in what they say is the “completely wrong” area of the suburb.

People standing at side of football pitch.
Aberdeen City Council confirmed plans to build a Cruyff Pitch in Kincorth in March. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The club was founded in 1984 to tackle social problems in the area and has around 200 players, from its adult team to the kids playing for Kincorth Emirates.

Senior figures at the club believe the Cruyff Court proposal is a “fantastic opportunity” for the area and young people.

But they are adamant building on Kincorth Field will actually mean “less space for football” and “less opportunity for our children”.

And they say it would be a “massive blow to a club that has been building community spirit for over 40 years”.

Kincorth pitches at ‘heart of our community’

“This isn’t just a football pitch,” the club said in a statement.

“It is the heart of our community and a safe place in a deprived area where kids can learn, play and dream.”

Denis Law at the launch of the Cruyff Court on Catherine Street.
Denis Law opened Aberdeen’s first Cruyff Court at Catherine Street in 2017. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The club “fully supports” the idea of a Cruyff Court and basketball facilities in the Kincorth area.

But it believes there are three other sites available in the area that would not adversely impact Kincorth Field or children’s football.

“Our kids should not have to lose out because of poor planning,” the club added.

“The Cruyff Court deserves a place in Kincorth, but not at the expense of the pitches our children rely on.”

Cruyff Court Kincorth plans.
A drawing showing the location chosen for the Cruyff Court at Kincorth Playing Field. Image: Kincorth AFC.

Just what is a Cruyff Court?

The “Garden Estate” is in line to become the fourth area of the city to get a Cruyff Court – named after the late Dutch footballer Johann Cruyff.

They offer a small enclosed football pitch and associated facilities.

There are already three in Aberdeen, with their creation supported by the Denis Law Legacy Trust, Aberdeen City Council and the Cruyff Foundation.

Each is named after a local football hero and located at Catherine Street (Denis Law), Torry (Neale Cooper) and Tillydrone (Willie Miller).

Councillor says ‘Something has obviously gone wrong’

Three of the area’s councillors have also come out against the Kincorth Playing Field being used as a location.

It came out top in a public consultation.

But Conservative Richard Brooks says that choice is being challenged by both Kincorth AFC and Kincorth Community Council.

“They are challenging the public consultation, stating that some of the results are from people out with the Kincorth postcode,” Councillor Brooks said.

“Councillor Alex Nicoll and I are in the process of making internal enquiries to find out how the option everyone we meet in the community is against came out on top.

“Something has obviously gone wrong.”

The victorious Kincorth team with their young supporters.
Kincorth AFC have around 200 players, ranging from children to adults. Image: Kincorth AFC.

‘Teams using the pitches have been treated shabbily’

Councillor Nicoll himself added: “Councillors proposing the location appeared unaware of the hugely successful teams that use the existing pitches.

“They have worked long and hard to return a successful community programme to the area.

“They have invested in maintenance and development of the facilities and are being treated very shabbily by the administration.”

Councillor Lynn Thomson.
Labour councillor Lynn Thomson supports a Cruyff Court for Kincorth, but in the right location. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Call for council to find ‘right location’

Labour councillor Lynn Thomson believes the whole thing has been “quite a long and sorry tale from the outset”.

“I think a Cruyff Court would be a fantastic facility for the community but in the right location,” she said.

A final decision on its location is expected to be made on November 5.

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment.

