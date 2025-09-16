Jet Set Spin: Why an Aberdeen reality star and ex-Love Islander will be on their bikes at the airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jet Set Spin: Why an Aberdeen reality star and ex-Love Islander will be on their bikes at the airport

The names of the 18 charity challenge participants have been revealed.

By Chris Cromar
Jet Set Spon participants.
18 participants will take part in Jet Set Spin. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

A former Love Island contestant and reality TV star will take part in a unique challenge on the tarmac at Aberdeen Airport.

Set directly on the airfield of Aberdeen International Airport, organisers say Jet Set Spin will offer a “dramatic and unforgettable setting”.

Participants will spin beside the active, operational runway, with aircraft and helicopters continuing to take off and land around them.

It will welcome “well-kent” north-east faces, including Laura Anderson and Sarah Gillanders.

Sarah Gillanders in a wedding dress as she appears on Married at First Sight UK.
Sarah Gillanders, who is appearing on Married at First Sight UK, is to take part in Jet Set Spin. Image: Channel 4.

The airport hails the challenge as a “European first”, and it will take place on Friday September 26.

The event is to raise vital funds for AberNecessities and Sport Aberdeen.

Billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”, it promises to blend adrenaline, purpose, and community spirit.

Aberdeen Airport airfield.
The local personalities will get on their spin bikes at Aberdeen Airport’s airfield. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.

To secure their “boarding pass” to Jet Set Spin, participants are aiming to raise £1,000 each in support of AberNecessities and Sport Aberdeen’s SPACE programme for care experienced children and young people.

Laura Anderson.
Laura Anderson appeared on Love Island in 2018. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram.

As well as Laura Anderson and Sarah Gillanders, participants include:

  • Geoff Aberdein, True North Advisors
  • Paul Binnie, Nomad Infrastructure
  • Yasmin Coffey, StudioBe
  • Kenny Cope, Space Solutions
  • Rory Cromarty, EIS Waste
  • Barry Duncan, CNR International
  • Claire Dunn, Outmilers
  • Jay Emmerson, Milton Brasserie
  • Danielle Flecher-Horn, AberNecessities
  • Kelci Graham, Neospace
  • Cheryl Henderson, Munro’s Travel
  • Keith Heslop, Sport Aberdeen
  • Stewart Macindoe, Sport Aberdeen
  • Sam Milne, Brown Sugar
  • Robert Paterson, Aberdeen International Airport
  • Estera Pawlak, influencer and Opportunity North East
  • Leigh-Ann Rogie, ThinkPR
  • Jason Stewart, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

The airport’s head of operations Robert Paterson said: “Jet Set Spin is a bold and exciting way to bring our community together in support of two vital causes.

“Hosting a spin class on the airfield right next to an active runway is no small feat but it reflects the spirit of innovation and collaboration we’re proud of at Aberdeen International Airport.”

‘Unique event’

Founder of AberNecessities, Danielle Flecher-Horn, added: “This unique event once again highlights Aberdeen International Airport’s outstanding dedication to supporting local children and families.

“It is my hope that as I undertake this challenge alongside the fantastic Jet Set squad we can raise much-needed funding for items no child should go without.”

Keith Heslop leans on a tennis court net.
Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop will take part in the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop said: “I’m delighted to be part of Europe’s first ever runway spin class. It’s not every day you get to swap the office for a bike on the tarmac.

“To be pedalling alongside so many familiar faces from across the Aberdeen community makes it even more special.”

