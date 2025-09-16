Jet Set Spin: Why an Aberdeen reality star and ex-Love Islander will be on their bikes at the airport

A former Love Island contestant and reality TV star will take part in a unique challenge on the tarmac at Aberdeen Airport.

Set directly on the airfield of Aberdeen International Airport, organisers say Jet Set Spin will offer a “dramatic and unforgettable setting”.

Participants will spin beside the active, operational runway, with aircraft and helicopters continuing to take off and land around them.

It will welcome “well-kent” north-east faces, including Laura Anderson and Sarah Gillanders.

The airport hails the challenge as a “European first”, and it will take place on Friday September 26.

The event is to raise vital funds for AberNecessities and Sport Aberdeen.

Billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”, it promises to blend adrenaline, purpose, and community spirit.

To secure their “boarding pass” to Jet Set Spin, participants are aiming to raise £1,000 each in support of AberNecessities and Sport Aberdeen’s SPACE programme for care experienced children and young people.

As well as Laura Anderson and Sarah Gillanders, participants include:

Geoff Aberdein, True North Advisors

Paul Binnie, Nomad Infrastructure

Yasmin Coffey, StudioBe

Kenny Cope, Space Solutions

Rory Cromarty, EIS Waste

Barry Duncan, CNR International

Claire Dunn, Outmilers

Jay Emmerson, Milton Brasserie

Danielle Flecher-Horn, AberNecessities

Kelci Graham, Neospace

Cheryl Henderson, Munro’s Travel

Keith Heslop, Sport Aberdeen

Stewart Macindoe, Sport Aberdeen

Sam Milne, Brown Sugar

Robert Paterson, Aberdeen International Airport

Estera Pawlak, influencer and Opportunity North East

Leigh-Ann Rogie, ThinkPR

Jason Stewart, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

The airport’s head of operations Robert Paterson said: “Jet Set Spin is a bold and exciting way to bring our community together in support of two vital causes.

“Hosting a spin class on the airfield right next to an active runway is no small feat but it reflects the spirit of innovation and collaboration we’re proud of at Aberdeen International Airport.”

‘Unique event’

Founder of AberNecessities, Danielle Flecher-Horn, added: “This unique event once again highlights Aberdeen International Airport’s outstanding dedication to supporting local children and families.

“It is my hope that as I undertake this challenge alongside the fantastic Jet Set squad we can raise much-needed funding for items no child should go without.”

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop said: “I’m delighted to be part of Europe’s first ever runway spin class. It’s not every day you get to swap the office for a bike on the tarmac.

“To be pedalling alongside so many familiar faces from across the Aberdeen community makes it even more special.”