Kids don’t care about rain: Why an Oldmeldrum teacher has waited until after summer to start outdoor club

In a quiet field near Oldmeldrum, surrounded by tractors and the steady hum of passing planes, a new kind of classroom is taking shape.

There are no desks, no fluorescent lights, and no squeaky floors; instead, there’s mud, sticks, open skies, and the freedom for children to simply play.

This is the vision of 40-year-old Lisa Knights, who is opening her outdoor learning project on Monday September 22.

The charge for using the facilities will be £12.50 for a session that lasts 90 minutes. Babies under 1 go free.

And it promises fun whatever the weather.

‘Children don’t care about a bit of rain’

The founder believes that the best kind of learning often happens outdoors, even when the skies are grey.

“Children don’t care about a bit of rain or mud”, she said.

“In fact, they thrive in it. Give them a stick, a puddle, or pile of leaves and they’ll turn it into an adventure.”

Willows Outdoor Learning, near Oldmeldrum intends to open all year round.

Sessions will be available to book in all conditions, with the exception of any weather warnings that may be in place.

For her, this isn’t just a business, it’s a lifelong passion.

“Some children are natural builders and crafters, while others have incredible imaginations,” she explained.

“Out here they don’t have to worry about being neat or careful, they can get muddy, explore, and just be themselves.”

The project site, tucked behind her family home and surrounded by fields, tractors, and horses offers a safe space where children can roam freely.

Equipped with hammocks, dens, Wendy houses, sand pits and messy trays – the opportunities for fun learning are endless, says the former primary school teacher.

A larger hut gives parents a cosy vantage point, allowing them to watch their children while they run, climb, play and dig.

Opening an outdoor learning space has always been a dream of Lisa’s.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, she started her career as a nursery nurse before moving on to primary teaching, where she taught at Insch Primary School for over a decade.

It was during her time at Insch that she completed her forest school training in 2016, which highlighted how passionate she is about getting kids outside to learn and play.

Over two years in the making

Getting to this point hasn’t been simple. Obtaining planning permissions, making careful preparations – and even enlisting the help of her husband – have gone into realising Lisa’s vision.

The entire process has taken nearly three years to complete but Lisa feels that opening later than planned has proven to be a blessing.

Lisa said: “We have poured a lot into this, but it’s our lifelong passion and business now.

“We are taking things slow and we know that it may take a while to get on its feet.

“Launching in autumn makes perfect sense. It shows that this space is truly for all seasons. There’s so much to enjoy outdoors at this time of year – whether it’s crunching leaves, building dens, or simply embracing the fresh air.”

The programme will begin with three weeks of sessions leading up to the October holidays, followed by an autumn camp during the second week of the break.

Looking ahead, Lisa hopes to add Christmas activities and strengthen links with local schools.

At its heart, Lisa believes Willows Outdoor Learning’s philosophy is pure and simple. “Outdoor learning is so important and gives children the chance to feel success in different ways,” she enthuses.