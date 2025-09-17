Kids don’t care about rain: Why an Oldmeldrum teacher has waited until after summer to start outdoor club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kids don’t care about rain: Why an Oldmeldrum teacher has waited until after summer to start outdoor club

Willows Outdoor Learning is set to open next week.

By Shanay Taylor
A woman wearing a pink top and black gilet standing beside a wooden play structure.
Lisa Knights of Willows Outdoor Learning.

In a quiet field near Oldmeldrum, surrounded by tractors and the steady hum of passing planes, a new kind of classroom is taking shape.

There are no desks, no fluorescent lights, and no squeaky floors; instead, there’s mud, sticks, open skies, and the freedom for children to simply play.

This is the vision of 40-year-old Lisa Knights, who is opening her outdoor learning project on Monday September 22.

The charge for using the facilities will be £12.50 for a session that lasts 90 minutes. Babies under 1 go free.

And it promises fun whatever the weather.

A variety of wooden huts and play equipment is placed in a green field.
The Willows Outdoor Learning facility near Oldmeldrum will open next week. Image: Lisa Knights

‘Children don’t care about a bit of rain’

The founder believes that the best kind of learning often happens outdoors, even when the skies are grey.

“Children don’t care about a bit of rain or mud”, she said.

“In fact, they thrive in it. Give them a stick, a puddle, or pile of leaves and they’ll turn it into an adventure.”

A young toddler wearing a baseball cap near a wooden tree stump
Lisa’s youngest daughter, Evie, enjoys the great outdoors. Image: Lisa Knights

Willows Outdoor Learning, near Oldmeldrum intends to open all year round.

Sessions will be available to book in all conditions, with the exception of any weather warnings that may be in place.

For her, this isn’t just a business, it’s a lifelong passion.

“Some children are natural builders and crafters, while others have incredible imaginations,” she explained.

Emily having fun in the mud kitchen at Willows Outdoor Learning.
Lisa’s oldest daughter, Emily, plays in the mud kitchen. Image: Lisa Knights

“Out here they don’t have to worry about being neat or careful, they can get muddy, explore, and just be themselves.”

The project site, tucked behind her family home and surrounded by fields, tractors, and horses offers a safe space where children can roam freely.

Equipped with hammocks, dens, Wendy houses, sand pits and messy trays – the opportunities for fun learning are endless, says the former primary school teacher.

A man sits on top of a wooden play structure, working on it, with a pram in the foreground.
Lisa’s husband Phil built some of the play equipment. Image: Lisa Knights

A larger hut gives parents a cosy vantage point, allowing them to watch their children while they run, climb, play and dig.

Opening an outdoor learning space has always been a dream of Lisa’s.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, she started her career as a nursery nurse before moving on to primary teaching, where she taught at Insch Primary School for over a decade.

It was during her time at Insch that she completed her forest school training in 2016, which highlighted how passionate she is about getting kids outside to learn and play.

Over two years in the making

Getting to this point hasn’t been simple. Obtaining planning permissions, making careful preparations – and even enlisting the help of her husband – have gone into realising Lisa’s vision.

The entire process has taken nearly three years to complete but Lisa feels that opening later than planned has proven to be a blessing.

A young boy plays with toy equipment beside some wooden huts in a field at the Willows Outdoor Learning centre.
Lisa’s son Theo plays with toys near a Willows Outdoor Learning wooden hut. Image: Lisa Knights

Lisa said: “We have poured a lot into this, but it’s our lifelong passion and business now.

“We are taking things slow and we know that it may take a while to get on its feet.

Willows Outdoor Learning.
Willows Outdoor Learning will be open all year round. Image: Lisa Knights

“Launching in autumn makes perfect sense. It shows that this space is truly for all seasons. There’s so much to enjoy outdoors at this time of year – whether it’s crunching leaves, building dens, or simply embracing the fresh air.”

The programme will begin with three weeks of sessions leading up to the October holidays, followed by an autumn camp during the second week of the break.

Looking ahead, Lisa hopes to add Christmas activities and strengthen links with local schools.

At its heart, Lisa believes Willows Outdoor Learning’s philosophy is pure and simple. “Outdoor learning is so important and gives children the chance to feel success in different ways,” she enthuses.

