Weekend court roll – an Airbnb paedophile and a hoax bomber

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Software engineer keeps licence after 107mph AWPR drive

A software engineer has been allowed to keep his licence after a court heard it would be difficult for him to get to and from work.

Michael Reid was travelling home from his work in May this year when he was clocked by police racing along the AWPR near Cookney.

The 27-year-old was in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where he admitted to the single charge of speeding.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin that Reid had been driving his Toyota GT86 at about 5pm on May 7, when the incident took place. Weather conditions were dry and traffic on the route, she said, was “moderate”.

Aberdeen fake-baby conman and abuser jailed after attacking another woman

A serial abuser from Aberdeen who got a fake-baby tattoo to lure in victims has been jailed.

We reported in July how prolific conman Scott Fraser, 57, told a probation officer he had changed last September – then strangled his next victim just eight days later.

Astonishingly, Fraser’s lawyer told a sheriff in Aberdeen just two days later that he was reformed.

But an English judge called all that “a pack of lies” – and Fraser was jailed.

Peterhead woman attacked her dad in his own workshop

A Peterhead woman attacked her own father inside his workplace after she could not get him or his employees to change her car number plates.

Claire Mackie turned abusive towards the workshop workers before turning violent when her dad tried to calm the situation, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

The 46-year-old had been due to go on trial for repeatedly punching her dad – and for a single charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner – but pled guilty on the day of the trial.

The court heard that Mackie, whose address was given as James Stott Road, had gone into her dad’s place of work on March 17 this year and asked for staff there to change the registration plates on her car.

Oban roofer who had cannabis before work banned from driving

An Oban roofer who had used cannabis before starting work admitted to being in charge of a car while under the influence.

First-time offender Jason Goldie, 27, pleaded guilty to an amended charge on Monday morning at Oban Sheriff Court.

He said that he was in charge of the vehicle, but not driving it.

Defence agent Joe Scott-Hobbs told the court his client was the only driver for a squad of men who worked in his stepfather’s roofing contracting company.

Kintore council gardener jailed after trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex in Airbnb

A council gardener has been jailed after he was caught trying to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Michael Simpson, 37, had booked an Airbnb and was waiting for his victim – actually a police decoy – to turn up when he was arrested at Aberdeen railway station.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the Kintore paedophile thought he had been messaging a young Edinburgh girl and had arranged for her to travel north to meet him.

Simpson, who has no previous convictions, pled guilty earlier this year and appeared this week to be sentenced.

Kirkwall Airport bomb hoaxer sent child sexual images and death threats

A sex offender sparked a major bomb scare after telling Kirkwall Airport staff “aeroplane goes boom” and “up the Kremlin”.

Flights at the Orkney airport were grounded for hours, causing huge delays after Ross Buchan, from Dundee, hounded workers with sinister calls on January 4 this year.

Luggage on the Loganair flight was re-scanned and police inspected the plane after Buchan claimed he had a friend who could “take control” of the aircraft.

Buchan pled guilty to inducing staff to believe a bomb was likely to ignite on an aircraft.

Fraserburgh man avoids jail for ‘unprovoked’ assault in town

A Fraserburgh man who launched an “unprovoked” attack on another has avoided going to jail.

Breckin Hay appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday where he was sentenced for knocking down a man in Fraserburgh’s Mid Street and then following up with a barrage of further blows.

The court heard that his victim had no previous relationship with Hay – a claim which would be disputed by the 21-year-old’s solicitor.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that the assault took place at about 2am on October 27 last year.

Holidaymaker busted woman’s nose in Oban pub fight

A holidaymaker burst a woman’s nose in a street brawl outside an Oban pub.

Christopher Giles, 61, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted assault.

He claimed that he didn’t mean to punch the woman, but his memory of the evening was a “little sketchy”.

Fiscal depute Fergus Warner told the court: “At around 7.30pm on March 15 2025, the complainer and her partner were drinking in the Claredon Hotel in Oban.

Man caught on CCTV stealing sofas from ‘abandoned’ Dalmally Hotel

A thief who drove more than 80 miles to steal from an “abandoned hotel” in the Highlands has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Paul Walbancke, 42, helped himself to three couches from the Dalmally Hotel after spotting an online video claiming the property was empty.

The 42-year-old and another person turned up at the hotel in a rental van at 6am on July 7 2024, thinking no one would notice.

But the theft was caught on CCTV, and the pair were filmed removing items from the hotel.

Man charged nine months after XL Bully killed Aberdeen mum

A man has been charged more than nine months after an Aberdeen mum was killed by an XL bully.

Michelle McLeod, 41, died at property on Foresterhill Road in Aberdeen on December 7, 2024.

It is understood she sustained fatal injuries from an attack by an XL Bully.

Now, more than nine months after her death, a man has been charged in connection with the incident but not Ms McLeod’s death.

Man admits sexual assault of woman he chased through Torry while exposing himself

An Aberdeen man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman at a city fish and chip shop.

Casey Connell, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit the assault on a woman who he chased into the Torry Chip Bar while carrying out a sex act on himself.

Connell had been on Victoria Road on October 17 last year and had been masturbating while standing close to the woman, the charge stated.

The charges further state he then pursued her to the Torry Chip Bar, where he continued to stand at the shop window, still carrying out a sex act on himself while other people inside looked on.

Driver caught with knife in Fraserburgh given roads ban

A Peterhead driver who was caught with no valid UK licence had a knife stashed in the front of his car at the time, a court has heard.

Armen Ogandzanian appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week and was sentenced for both offences and to a single charge of driving without insurance.

The 46-year-old was handed hours of unpaid work and barred from getting back behind the wheel of a car for the next six months.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams had told the court that Ogandzanian was pulled over on December 27 last year on Fraserburgh‘s Boothby Road.

Highland man accused of murdering Perth dad

A Highland man has appeared in court in connection with the suspected murder of a father-of-one on a remote country road.

Wez MacLeod, from Inverness-shire, was re-arrested and charged by detectives probing the sudden death of 29-year-old Stephen Speedie earlier this summer.

Mr Speedie’s body was found on a rural route between Kinross and Dunning on June 13, prompting a major police investigation.

Detectives confirmed they were treating the death as murder following the results of a post-mortem examination.

Man admits running £29k cannabis farm from Oban house

A 24-year-old man has admitted running a £29,000 cannabis farm from a house in Oban.

Miraldo Ruko, 24, was arrested after trying to flee from police during a raid on the property at Kilcheran, Glenmore Road, in the Pulpit Hill area of the town.

Through an interpreter, Ruko confirmed his guilty plea.

Officers had been tipped off by concerned neighbours, who reported the windows had been boarded up and strangers were seen coming and going at all hours.

Trial underway for man accused of disturbing Aberdeen dolphins

A man accused of disturbing dolphins and whales near Aberdeen Harbour has gone on trial.

Richard Greenhowe appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today facing a total of four charges of deliberately or recklessly disturbing dolphins and a pod of pilot whales in June and July 2023.

The 51-year-old has denied each of the accusations.

On day one of the trial, the court heard from Crown witness Jennifer Pless.

Man who fell asleep at Fraserburgh Bus Station attacked police

A Peterhead man who was found passed out at a bus station attacked police when he was roused and offered a free lift home, a court has heard.

John Niven fell asleep at Fraserburgh Bus Station in August last year and was found by passing police officers lying on the ground.

But when they woke him up and tried to get him home safe, the 34-year-old flew into a drunken rage and began spitting at them and punching their vehicle.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, Niven was told his actions were “unacceptable” as he was handed 160 hours of unpaid work.

Aberdeen man denies posting racist tweets about First Minister and other politicians

An Aberdeen man has gone on trial accused of posting racist tweets about high-profile Scottish politicians.

Peter Dow, 64, who is representing himself at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, admits posting the messages online – but claims the use of the word “P**i” is not racist.

Dow is facing charges of acting in a racially aggravated manner towards Humza Yousaf, who was the first minister of Scotland at the time, by using the term on dates in February, March and June 2024.

Dow is further charged over similar racial tweets aimed at MSP Kaukab Stewart, who at the time was the equalities minister, on December 3 2024.

Dangerous driver ran red light and crashed car in Inverness city centre

A dangerous teenage driver who crashed his car in Inverness city centre has been banned from the roads for a year.

Jay Fotheringham ran a red light and drove the wrong way up a one-way street after police activated their blue lights on spotting his car.

When officers caught up with him, Fotheringham struggled with them and refused to provide a sample of breath.

The 19-year-old, from Fife, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of dangerous driving, resisting, obstructing or hindering police and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Aberdeenshire man found guilty of abuse and rapes following trial

An Inverurie man has been found guilty of raping a woman over a eight-year period following a harrowing trial at Aberdeen’s High Court.

Michael Whyte denied that any sexual assaults or rapes took place, claiming everything had been consensual between him and his victim.

After giving his evidence, Whyte, 33, pled guilty to some of the charges involving non-sexual assaults and threatening and abusive behaviour.

The jury took just over four hours to find him unanimously guilty on one charge of sexual assault and guilty by a majority on two charges of rape.

Lossiemouth driver sentenced over crash that cost motorbike passenger her leg

A dangerous driver who knocked a pillion passenger off her motorcycle, causing her to lose part of her leg, has been ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Steven Scott, 44, was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to sit the extended driving test of competency before he can get behind the wheel again.

He had been found guilty by a jury after trial of causing serious injury to the woman.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told he pulled from a junction into the motorbike’s path, causing a crash that was witnessed by the riders’ son and daughter, who were travelling behind in convoy.

Jail for drink-drive teen after 90mph Macduff car crash leaves three with life-changing injuries

A boozed-up boy racer who smashed into a wall at high speed leaving his three teenage passengers permanently disfigured has been jailed.

Uninsured Arran Paterson, 19, caused the white Audi A5 he was driving dangerously on Union Road, Macduff, to launch into the air and land on its roof.

The horrific crash around 3am on September 8 last year shocked the local community.

It cost former Deveronside JFC goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski, 18, his legs, which both had to be amputated.

Man jailed for spraying police officer in face with Pava spray

A police officer investigating an Aberdeen death was sprayed in the face by Pava spray after a man she was chasing grabbed it from her colleague.

Dainis Maidelis appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today for sentencing after he earlier admitted to two charges of attacking the two police officers last year.

The 47-year-old had been approached by constables on July 31 following a “sudden death” in the city, but turned violent and tried to escape the scene by leaping over a fence.

When that failed, he grabbed one of their Pava spray canisters and used it against them.

