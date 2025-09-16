Two men charged in connection with ‘hate crime’ after protest outside former Aberdeen student halls

Two men have been charged in connection with a hate crime following a protest in Aberdeen.

A 26-year-old man and 40-year-old man were both arrested by police after the gathering on Farmers Hall Lane on Thursday.

The protest took place outside Farmers Hall Lodge, a former student accommodation building.

The pair have been released in the meantime and are due to appear in court at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: “Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a hate crime following a protest on Farmers Hall Lane, in Aberdeen on Thursday September 11.

“The men, aged 26 and 40, have been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.”

Last week, asylum seekers moved into the disused student accommodation from hotels in the city.