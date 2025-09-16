News Two men charged in connection with ‘hate crime’ after protest outside former Aberdeen student halls The men will appear in court at a later date. By Graham Fleming September 16 2025, 4:41 pm September 16 2025, 4:41 pm Share Two men charged in connection with ‘hate crime’ after protest outside former Aberdeen student halls Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6851845/hate-crime-charges-aberdeen-student-halls-protest/ Copy Link The former Farmers Hall Lodge. Image: DC Thomson Two men have been charged in connection with a hate crime following a protest in Aberdeen. A 26-year-old man and 40-year-old man were both arrested by police after the gathering on Farmers Hall Lane on Thursday. The protest took place outside Farmers Hall Lodge, a former student accommodation building. The pair have been released in the meantime and are due to appear in court at a later date. A police spokesperson said: “Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a hate crime following a protest on Farmers Hall Lane, in Aberdeen on Thursday September 11. “The men, aged 26 and 40, have been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.” Last week, asylum seekers moved into the disused student accommodation from hotels in the city.