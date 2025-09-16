Two taken to hospital after crash in Shetland

Two have been taken to hospital following a road crash in Shetland.

The two-vehicle incident happened on the A970 this afternoon at 4.15pm.

Officers and ambulance crews attended, and two were taken to hospital shortly after.

The road was then shut until around 7.30pm.

The road is now reopen.

A police spokesperson: “The A970 in Shetland has reopened following a two vehicle crash reported at around 4.15pm.

“Two people were taken to hospital.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”