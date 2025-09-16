News Two taken to hospital after crash in Shetland Part of the A970 road was closed for more than three hours. By Graham Fleming September 16 2025, 8:07 pm September 16 2025, 8:07 pm Share Two taken to hospital after crash in Shetland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6852053/two-in-hospital-after-shetland-crash-a970/ Copy Link 0 comment The road has now reopened. Image: Stock. Two have been taken to hospital following a road crash in Shetland. The two-vehicle incident happened on the A970 this afternoon at 4.15pm. Officers and ambulance crews attended, and two were taken to hospital shortly after. The road was then shut until around 7.30pm. The road is now reopen. A police spokesperson: “The A970 in Shetland has reopened following a two vehicle crash reported at around 4.15pm. “Two people were taken to hospital. “Motorists are thanked for their patience.”
Conversation