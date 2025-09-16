How did Inverness student Orla get on in Great British Sewing Bee final?

Inverness student Orla Ni Eadhra has finished as a runner-up following The Great British Sewing Bee final.

Competing in the grand finale of the popular BBC show, she finished up in joint second place to eventual winner Caz.

Over the last several weeks she has been competing alongside 11 others to be crowned “Britain’s best home sewer.”

Tasked with a variety of sewing challenges over that period, she has wowed viewers with her creative designs.

Her flair and energy has taken her all the way to the last week where she competed against other finalists Caz and Yasmin.

It all culminated in a final challenge tonight on BBC One where a winner was decided.

However, despite a spirited display on the last day, she narrowly lost out to fellow contestant Caz.

Speaking after The Great British Sewing Bee trophy was awarded, she said: “I’m so happy that she won.

“She deserves it so much.

“I just wanted to have an experience that was life changing and it has been that.

“I’m so thankful.”

How did the final play out?

The show presents three challenges to sewers each week and tonight was no different.

For the pattern challenge, she was tasked with creating a bias-cut dress with narrow spaghetti straps.

The garment is meant to have a “slinky silhouette,” designed to accentuate the wearer’s figure.

She decided to use a robust purple fabric with a sheen which served her well in end, as judges were left impressed.

Orla was complemented on the strength of the straps and the neatness of the seam and stitching.

She placed in first to give her an early boost.

Next was the technical challenge which dared sewers to use translucent materials for their garment.

Orla went with a bold design which incorporated brown flowers which were scattered across the piece.

It earned her a second place finish, with judges marking her down for the black chord around the waist which Esme Young was “not keen on.”

It meant all eyes were on the final “made to measure” challenge with all three contestants neck and neck.

The challenge was to create a “Trompe-l’œil” piece which incorporates an optical illusion.

Modelled on her Gaelic-speaking sister, she set out to create a a her piece titled “Pillars of Colour.”

Designed as a nod to the LGBTQ+ community, it aims to look gothic from the front, but to burst into colour from the side using well-placed material.

Described as “bananas, but brave” it certainly captured the judges’ attention – Orla said herself it was “unapologetically me.”

Orla’s road to the Great British Sewing Bee Final

Orla fought off fierce competition from 11 other contestants to seal her place in the final.

She is the youngest contestant this year, but that hasn’t stopped her from impressing the judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young throughout the process.

Orla won the second episode based on athleisure challenges.

She also took home a shared win with fellow sewer Kit in week eight.

Then, Orla stormed into the grand finale after an impressive semi-final performance which saw her get impressive results on all three challenges on the penultimate week.

It all led to a dramatic final episode tonight which saw her narrowly miss out on the grand prize.