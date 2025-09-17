Man admits running £29k cannabis farm from Oban house

A 24-year-old man has admitted running a £29,000 cannabis farm from a house in Oban.

Miraldo Ruko, 24, was arrested after trying to flee from police during a raid on the property at Kilcheran, Glenmore Road, in the Pulpit Hill area of the town.

Through an interpreter, Ruko confirmed his guilty plea.

Officers had been tipped off by concerned neighbours, who reported the windows had been boarded up and strangers were seen coming and going at all hours.

Officers met with silence – then a chase

Fiscal depute Fergus Warner told the court that police attended at Glenmore Road around 4.30pm on May 1 and, after getting no answer at the door, began door-to-door inquiries.

A man was then seen bolting from the house — but he didn’t get far.

Ruko was caught after a foot chase, and police found the house was left unsecured.

Inside, officers discovered a large cannabis growing operation.

Ruko was taken to Oban Police Station, and a search warrant was granted.

The next day, police returned and uncovered four rooms full of cannabis plants and equipment.

In total, 145 plants worth an estimated £29,000 were recovered.

Ruko, a foreign national who is currently held at Greenock Prison, appeared in Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday and pled guilty to producing the Class B drug.

Oban police discovered a cannabis farm inside the house

He denied a second charge of bypassing an electricity meter — which was accepted by the Crown.

Defence agent Graeme Wright said he would reserve mitigation when the case calls again for sentencing.

Sheriff Euan Cameron remanded Ruko in custody and called for background reports, including a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He told Ruko: “Given the seriousness of the charge to which you have pled guilty, I am calling for a justice social work report into your background and, for the sake of completeness, a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“In the meantime, you will remain in custody. If this court imposes a custodial sentence, the time you have spent on remand will be taken into account.”

The case will call again in October for sentencing.

