Man admits running £29k cannabis farm from Oban house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man admits running £29k cannabis farm from Oban house

Miraldo Ruko, 24, was caught after a foot chase with police.

By Louise Glen
Oban Sheriff Court argyll man drink driving
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

A 24-year-old man has admitted running a £29,000 cannabis farm from a house in Oban.

Miraldo Ruko, 24, was arrested after trying to flee from police during a raid on the property at Kilcheran, Glenmore Road, in the Pulpit Hill area of the town.

Through an interpreter, Ruko confirmed his guilty plea.

Officers had been tipped off by concerned neighbours, who reported the windows had been boarded up and strangers were seen coming and going at all hours.

Officers met with silence – then a chase

Fiscal depute Fergus Warner told the court that police attended at Glenmore Road around 4.30pm on May 1 and, after getting no answer at the door, began door-to-door inquiries.

A man was then seen bolting from the house — but he didn’t get far.

Ruko was caught after a foot chase, and police found the house was left unsecured.

Inside, officers discovered a large cannabis growing operation.

Oban Sheriff Court heard the case of a cannabis cultivation farm in an Oban home
The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ruko was taken to Oban Police Station, and a search warrant was granted.

The next day, police returned and uncovered four rooms full of cannabis plants and equipment.

In total, 145 plants worth an estimated £29,000 were recovered.

Ruko, a foreign national who is currently held at Greenock Prison, appeared in Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday and pled guilty to producing the Class B drug.

Oban police discovered a cannabis farm inside the house

He denied a second charge of bypassing an electricity meter — which was accepted by the Crown.

Defence agent Graeme Wright said he would reserve mitigation when the case calls again for sentencing.

Sheriff Euan Cameron remanded Ruko in custody and called for background reports, including a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He told Ruko: “Given the seriousness of the charge to which you have pled guilty, I am calling for a justice social work report into your background and, for the sake of completeness, a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“In the meantime, you will remain in custody. If this court imposes a custodial sentence, the time you have spent on remand will be taken into account.”

The case will call again in October for sentencing.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat